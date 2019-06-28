Global Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market Outlook (2019-2024): Driven by Advancements in Molecular Biology, Development of Drugs, and Diagnostic Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The extensive threat of pancreatic cancer is a major opportunity for companies to capitalize on the market through the expansion of product portfolios and market penetration. The high patient pool and increasing trends of the same are expected to propel the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends



Targeted Therapy Segment Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate



Pancreatic cancer therapeutics is basically classified into chemotherapy, surgery, targeted therapy, and others. The targeted therapy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the higher efficacy, increasing rate of innovations, and speedy drug approvals.



Targeted therapy can be referred to as the treatment with the use of drugs or other biochemical substances in order to identify and target specific cancerous cells with no or minimal harm to the healthy cells surrounding the cancer cell. For instance, Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are a type of targeted therapy drugs that block the activity of cell growth in the cancerous cells. Erlotinib is an example of TKI used in targeted therapy for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.



North America Dominated the Overall Market and is Expected to Retain Its Dominance



North America dominated the pancreatic cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market. In the United States, the average lifetime risk of pancreatic cancer for both men and women is about 1 in 65 (1.5%). Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of cancer deaths. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network predicts pancreatic cancer to become the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, by 2020.



With promising drugs in the pipeline, the US pancreatic cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The high healthcare spending and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities in the United States are expected to promote the growth of the market, indirectly. The country is also a hub for high-end R&D activities, which are anticipated to have a positive impact on the novel product developments and clinical trials.



Competitive Landscape



The presence of major market players, such as Amgen, Eli Lilly, F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Novartis, and Pfizer, among others is intensifying the competition. The market players are adopting strategies, such as rising R&D investments, mergers, acquisitions, and product innovations in order to sustain the increasing market rivalry.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence & Prevalence of Pancreatic Cancer

4.2.2 Chronic Nature of Diseases Leads to Consistent Demand for Drugs

4.2.3 Advancements in Molecular Biology, Development of Drugs, and Diagnostic Technology

4.2.4 Emphasis on Early Diagnosis

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Drug Toxicity & Side Effects

4.3.2 Drugs Losing Patent Exclusivity

4.3.3 High Costs Associated with Diagnosis and Treatments

4.3.4 Stringent Regularly Guidelines

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Therapeutics

5.1.1 Targeted Therapies

5.1.2 Chemotherapy

5.1.3 Surgery

5.1.4 Other Therapeutics

5.2 Diagnostics

5.2.1 Imaging

5.2.2 Biopsy

5.2.3 Endoscopy

5.2.4 Other Diagnostics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Apex Medical Corp.

6.1.2 Chart Industries Inc.

6.1.3 Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

6.1.4 Fisher & Paykel

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Intersurgical Ltd.

6.1.7 Invacare Corporation

6.1.8 Medtronic PLC

6.1.9 Philips Healthcare

6.1.10 ResMed



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



