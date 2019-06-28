The World Market for Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (2019-2024): Projecting a CAGR of 8.7%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include growing prevalence of cancer, increasing investment in research and development of genomic studies, rising advancements and preference towards the specificity of monoclonal antibodies to target cancer.



Key Market Trends



Trastuzumab (Herceptin) is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in Monoclonal Antibody Therapies



Trastuzumab (Herceptin) is a monoclonal antibody used to treat breast cancer. It is also an approved first-line treatment for HER2+ metastatic cancer of the stomach or gastro-oesophageal junction.



According to Roche's (manufacturer of the drug) annual report, in 2015, the annual sales revenue generated from the drug was CHF 6,538 million (10% higher than 2014). A major contributor to this growth was the increased access to the drug, in China. The United States has also played a vital role in this growth, as sales revenue generated from the drug increased by 15% and increased further by 4%, in 2016. The country witnessed continued growth, mainly, due to the longer duration of treatment in combination with Perjeta.



However, the common side-effects (fever, infection, cough, rash, and others) and severe side-effects (heart failure, allergic reaction, and lung disorders) are associated with the drug. The drug may also result in unnecessary issues for the baby if taken during pregnancy. These side-effects may affect the adoption rate and, hence, can act as an inhibiting factor.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecasted Period



The market is growing at a strong pace in North America. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms have gained abundant knowledge and expertise in cancer monoclonal antibodies. With the approval of murine cancer monoclonal antibodies, followed by chimeric and fully human cancer monoclonal antibodies, the sales and the rate of product approvals have increased over the past few years. Furthermore, depending on the high percentage of molecules that are in the pipeline, this scenario can change.



Human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) is the fastest-growing category of mAb therapeutics entering the clinical study. Furthermore, with the trend towards developing targeted therapeutics, the focus on fully humanized cancer monoclonal antibodies is expected to increase, owing to perceived low-level of immunogenicity of these agents.



The first human mAb was approved by the United States FDA, in 2002. Since then, many human mAbs have received FDA approval and few are in the phase-3 studies. Sales of Rituxan (rituximab) grew by 5% in 2015, propelled by the strong demand in the country. Moreover, it is the single largest market for the oncology product, Avastin, accounts for approximately 47% of its global sales. Herceptin, a competitor for Avastin and Rituxan, recorded a 15% sales increase in 2015, with sales of around USD 6.59 billion.



Competitive Landscape



The global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Genmab, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Seattle Genetics, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.2 Increasing Investment in Research & Development of Genomic Studies

4.2.3 Rising Advancements & Preference Towards Specificity of Monoclonal Antibodies to Target Cancer

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

4.3.2 Long Duration of Research & Development with Rising Failures in Clinical Trials

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Types of Monoclonal Antibody

5.1.1 Murine Antibodies

5.1.2 Chimeric Antibodies

5.1.3 Humanized Antibodies

5.2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

5.2.1 Bevacizumab (Avastin)

5.2.2 Rituximab (Rituxan)

5.2.3 Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

5.2.4 Cetuximab (Erbitux)

5.2.5 Panitumumab (Vectibix)

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Breast Cancer

5.3.2 Blood Cancer

5.3.3 Liver Cancer

5.3.4 Brain Cancer

5.3.5 Colorectal Cancer

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amgen Inc

6.1.2 Bristol Myers Squibb Company

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.5 Genmab A/S

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Novartis AG

6.1.9 Seattle Genetics Inc.

6.1.10 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ci6l88

