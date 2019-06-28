Head of State dismisses secretary for juridical matters

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 28 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Thursday dismissed his secretary for judicial and juridical matters, Itiandro Slovan de Salomão Simões, ,

Itiandro Slovan de Salomão Simões had been appointed to that position in September 2017.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.