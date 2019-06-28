Global Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) Market Forecast to 2024 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 24.12%, Driven by Increased Public Spending on R&D

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Nano Things Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Internet of Nano Things Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.12% over the forecast period (2019-2024).



The internet of nano things is very much similar to the internet of technology in which the devices that are interconnected with IoNT are miniaturized.



Key Highlights



The development of nano-machines with communication capabilities and interconnection with micro- and macro-devices will empower IoNT, which is being increasingly seen as the next major innovation in technology. These devices have dimensions ranging from 1 nm to 100 nm, and are interconnected with classical networks leading to new networking paradigms.

The increased government spending in the aerospace and defence sector is expected to drive the IoNT market for the forecast period as IoNT recently has found major applications in the fields of Nano-drones that could be used for monitoring and carrying explosives sufficient enough that penetrates the targeted subject.

The world economic forum in 2016, released the list of top 10 emerging technologies in which nano-sensors and nanotechnology were ranked first. As the integration of the nanotechnology in various industries increases, it would increase the dependence on IoT as a platform for nanodevices which would boost the IoNT market positively.

However huge capital investment required for the development of nanotechnology is a factor that could hinder the growth of the IoNT market.

Major Market Trends



Healthcare Industry is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

The expectations of a better quality of life coupled with the aging population and the changing lifestyles have resulted in an increase in demand for more efficient and affordable and improved healthcare.

For instance, Cambridge University nanotech researchers collaborated with a US insurer and other corporate players to explore the commercial potential of an intelligent lavatory that captures massive amount of key data in users urine which could then be used for the timely and effective delivery of the personalized medicines.

The development of nanomedicine which uses properties of a material developed on a nanoscale offering the potential to cross natural barriers and access new sites of delivery. This nanometric size allows interaction with the DNA or small proteins at different levels in the blood or within organs, tissues, and cells.

With advancements in the fields of nanotechnology has allowed in the detection of diseases in very minute amounts or in the initial stages. For instance, in April 2019, a pair of NJIT inventors Bharath Babu Nunna and Eon Soo Lee has been instrumental in developing nanotechnology enhanced biochip to detect cancers, malaria and viral diseases such as pneumonia early in their progression with a pinprick blood test.

With increased spending on healthcare by emerging and developed economies is expected to boost the investment in the fields of IoNT which would influence the market positively.

North-America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

Various harmful diseases are proving to be a tremendous challenge for modern medicine. This, coupled with growing consumer health awareness in the region, means for more advanced technology. Nano medicine was introduced in this industry to overcome this hurdle since it offers a number of potential ways to improve medical diagnosis & therapy, even in regenerating tissues and organs.

Nanomaterials have been instrumental in improving a body's acceptance of transplants, artificial bone materials, and other implanted medical devices. For instance, in 2016, the US Department of Health and Human Services invested USD 500 million for the development of medical devices containing nanomaterials.

Various companies have been instrumental in developing devices that drastically helps the person to improve breathing especially for asthma and allergy sufferers. For instance, Molekuile's Air purifier that was developed by Dr. Goswami, the Director of the University of South Florida's Clean Energy Research Center uses brand new nanotechnology that is far superior to the HEPA air filters.

Competitive Landscape



The internet of nano things market is highly competitive and consists of several key players like Schneider Electric, IBM, Intel and many more. However, the market remains consolidated with many players trying to occupy the share. Their ability to continually innovate their products and services by investing significantly in research and development has allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over other players.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Wide Connectivity in Devices

4.5.2 Emergence of Nanotechnology

4.5.3 Increased Public Spending on R&D

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Security Concerns

4.6.2 High Costs of the Technology



5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Systems of IoNT

5.1.1 Electromagnetic Waves

5.1.2 Wi-Fi

5.1.3 Li-Fi

5.1.4 Nano Antenna

5.1.5 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

5.2 Major Types of Communication - IoNT

5.2.1 Short Distance Communication

5.2.1.1 Femtocell

5.2.1.2 Zigbee

5.2.1.3 Near-Field Communications (NFC)

5.2.1.4 Li-Fi

5.2.1.5 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

5.2.2 Long Distance Communication

5.2.2.1 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Device

6.1.1 Nano Cameras

6.1.2 Nano Phones

6.1.3 Nano sensors

6.1.4 Nano Processors

6.1.5 Nano Memory Cards

6.1.6 Nano Power Systems

6.1.7 Nano Antennas

6.1.8 Nano Transceivers

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Healthcare

6.2.2 Logistics

6.2.3 Media & Entertainment

6.2.4 Telecom & IT

6.2.5 Defense & Aerospace

6.2.6 Manufacturing

6.2.7 Energy and Power

6.2.8 Retail

6.2.9 Other End Users

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 US

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 Germany

6.3.2.2 UK

6.3.2.3 France

6.3.2.4 Russia

6.3.2.5 Spain

6.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 Japan

6.3.3.3 India

6.3.3.4 South Korea

6.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.4.1 Brazil

6.3.4.2 Mexico

6.3.4.3 Argentina

6.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6.3.5.1 UAE

6.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5.3 South Africa

6.3.5.4 Egypt

6.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

7.1.2 Intel Corporation

7.1.3 IBM Corporation

7.1.4 Siemens AG

7.1.5 Schneider Electric

7.1.6 Gemalto N.V.

7.1.7 SAP S.E.

7.1.8 Juniper Networks

7.1.9 Qualcomm

7.1.10 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wyb9c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Nanotechnology, Internet of Things and M2M



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.