Thrombin Market to be valued at US$ 738.7 Mn by 2025, Contributions from Baxter and Pfizer to drive Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Thrombin Market is favoured by rising incidence of thrombosis among people, globally. The fatal nature of thrombosis and use of thrombin to trump thrombosis is emphasized in Fortune Business Insights’ latest report, titled “ Thrombin Market : Global Analysis, Insights and Forecasts, 2019-2026.” In the report, Fortune Business Insights has briefed that an increasing emphasis on clinical trials of thrombin has boosted the global market and it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1%. As of 2018, the global Thrombin Market was valued at US$ 535.0 Mn and the forecasted CAGR means that this market will be valued at around US$ 738.7 Mn by the end of 2025.

North America and Asia Pacific Emerge as Lucrative Market for Thrombin





Thrombosis can be caused due to mere sedentary lifestyle habits such as smoking and some other factors such as heart failures, aging and cancer. Thrombin inhibitors play a major part in delaying blood clotting. The healing properties of thrombin, along with its ability to minimize bleeding during surgical procedures has led to an increase in demand for thrombin over the years.



Widespread Applications of Thrombin to Boost Global Market

Thrombin has come a long way from its conventional use to stop bleeding in small cuts on body parts. Now, thrombin plays a major role in most of the surgeries, worldwide. The clinical efficiency of thrombin has led to its widespread use in healthcare industry, a key factor enabling growth in the global Thrombin Market. Thrombin is vastly effective in facilitating surgical hemostasis. Over the years, human thrombin was replaced with bovine thrombin, due to its increased efficiency in surgical procedures.

Bovine-derived thrombin was successfully used in patients with hemodialysis. Bovine thrombin is massively helpful in treating hemorrhages in hemodialysis, where-in an excessive amount of blood is lost. The extent of blood losses in hemodialysis can lead to various disorders and may also prove fatal in some cases. Thus, bovine-derived thrombin is given huge emphasis and healthcare professionals have prioritized thrombin for treating hemorrhages. The Thrombin Market is therefore forecast to witness a high demand for bovine-derive thrombin in the com9ing years.

Recothrom to Emerge as The Most Widely Used Product Type

As surgical blood loss has been prioritized by surgeons and healthcare professionals worldwide, there is an increasing need for an efficient solution to minimize such severe losses. Recothrom was initially manufactured by a US based company, ZymoGenetics. After involvement from Bayer Healthcare, Recothrom was later acquired by Baxter International. The 2018 acquisition of Recothrom by Baxter has proved fruitful to the overall market. As of now, Recothrom is the only drug that has been clinically approved for commercial use as a recombinant thrombin brand. Furthermore, Recothrom finds applications in cases where standard surgical procedures such as suture or cautery is ineffective.

Besides Baxter, there have been significant activities from other companies that have contributed towards growth of the global Thrombin Market. Attractive business strategies of companies such as Pfizer have had a positive impact on the overall market. Pfizer’s has emerged as the leading company, backed by high clinical efficiency of its product ‘Thrombin JMI’. Some other companies that are operating in the global Thrombin Market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Japan Blood Products Organization, and Mochida Pharmaceutical Co.

Key Companies Covered

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Baxter

Shanghai RAAS blood products co. Ltd.

Japan Blood Products Organization

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co.

Other prominent players



Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/thrombin-market-100170





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Brand Analysis Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Reimbursement Scenario Key Performance Indicators





Global Thrombin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Bovine Thrombin Human Thrombin Recombinant Thrombin



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Dosage Form Powder Form Solution Form



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Diagnostics Centers & Clinics Academics and Research Institutes



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



