The World Market for Advair (Fluticasone Propionate + Salmeterol) to 2026: Drug Overview & Product Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advair" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Advair ([fluticasone propionate + salmeterol]; GlaxoSmithKline) is a fixed-dose combination of an inhaled corticosteroid (fluticasone propionate) and a long-acting beta 2 agonist (salmeterol). The drug has anti-inflammatory and bronchodilatory effects on patients with asthma. It is administered twice daily through a dry powder inhaler device called Advair Diskus, or a pressurized metered-dose inhaler device known as Advair hydrofluoroalkane (HFA).



Twice-daily Advair was the first ICS/LABA combination to launch and quickly became the gold standard in its class and across the asthma and COPD markets. It was first launched for asthma in the UK in 1999 and was rolled out in the rest of Europe in 2000-01 and in the US in 2001. It became available in Japan in 2007. While the majority of sales are for asthma, the drug is a blockbuster for COPD as well.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Advair: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Advair: Asthma

List of Figures

Figure 1: Advair for COPD - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Advair for COPD

Figure 3: The authors drug assessment summary of Advair for COPD

Figure 4: Advair sales for COPD across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 5: Advair for asthma - SWOT analysis

Figure 6: The authors drug assessment summary of Advair in asthma

Figure 7: The authors drug assessment summary of Advair in asthma

Figure 8: Advair sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



List of Tables

Table 1: Advair drug profile

Table 2: Advair Phase III data in COPD

Table 3: Advair sales for COPD across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 4: Advair drug profile

Table 5: Advair Diskus pivotal trial data in asthma

Table 6: Advair HFA pivotal trial data in asthma

Table 7: Advair late-phase trial data in asthma

Table 8: Advair sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmb7yk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Respiratory Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.