Spiriva Market Outlook to 2026: Worldwide Drug Overview, Product Profiles, and COPD & Asthma Use

Spiriva (tiotropium; Boehringer Ingelheim) is a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved for use in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and is available in a dry-powder inhaler (HandiHaler) and soft mist inhaler (Respimat) device.



Spiriva exhibits pharmacological effects in the airways through inhibition of M1 and M3 receptors at the smooth muscle, leading to bronchodilation. It is indicated for the long-term treatment of COPD-associated bronchospasm and for the management of exacerbations.



Spiriva was the first LAMA on the market, making it the gold-standard monotherapy in COPD. It is also approved for use in asthma.



