Opdivo: A Fully Human Immunoglobulin G4 PD-1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor - 2017-2026 Drug Overview & Product Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opdivo" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Opdivo (nivolumab; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical) is a fully human immunoglobulin G4 PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor that binds to the checkpoint receptor PD-1 expressed on activated T-cells. PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, are members of the cluster of differentiation 28 and B7 family.



The B7 family cell surface molecules and the cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 family both regulate complex signaling pathways that affect T-cell activation, tolerance, and immunopathology. Blocking the interaction of the PD-1 receptor with its ligands may allow T cells to restore an anti-tumor immune response.



Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Opdivo: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Opdivo: Melanoma Opdivo: Gastric cancer Opdivo: Colorectal cancer (CRC) Opdivo: Head and neck cancer Opdivo: Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) Opdivo: Bladder cancer Opdivo: Glioblastoma (GBM) Opdivo: Renal cell cancer (RCC)

