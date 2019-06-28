Elastomeric Closures Market: Focus on Parenteral Containers, 2019-2030: Current Scenario and Future Potential of the Primary Packaging Closure Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastomeric Closures Market: Focus on Parenteral Containers, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Elastomeric Closures Market: Focus on Parenteral Containers, 2019-2030' report features a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the elastomeric, primary packaging closure market. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the various types of elastomeric closures including stoppers, needle shields and plungers, available in the market for various types of primary packaging containers, such as cartridges, syringes and vials.



Pharmaceutical packaging plays a crucial role in ensuring the sterility and quality of a drug product, while also providing information related to its identity and, in certain cases, dosing instructions. Primary packaging material, owing to the fact that it is in immediate contact with the drug/therapy formulation, is considered to be extremely important when it comes to preserving the stability, efficacy and safety of the packaged drug product.



Further, given the growing complexity of modern pharmacological interventions, especially biologics, it has become imperative for drug/therapy packaging considerations to be re-evaluated, taking into consideration the evident shift from large batches of one remedy for everyone to smaller batches of more personalized therapeutic solutions. In addition to optimizing drug-packaging compatibility, stakeholders in the pharmaceutical packaging industry have also adopted a number of other flexible solutions to reduce the overall cost and expedite time to market.



The use of elastomeric materials, along with various types of coatings (such as FluoroTec and Teflon), has emerged as a promising alternative to conventional, non-coated closures used for primary packaging containers, which were prone to leaching and shedding of particulate contaminants. The advantages of using elastomeric materials in manufacturing container closures are many, including low leaching potential, minimal chemical interaction with the pharmacological formulation, and the fact that they can be used to make waterproof and airtight closures.



Moreover, such closures can also be manufactured in the ready-to-use (RTU) format, which saves a significant amount of time by eliminating the need for multiple steps in the overall fill/finish process. Owing to the aforementioned benefits, the industry has witnessed an evident growth in preference for elastomeric container closures.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.2.1. Types of Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.2.2. Innovation in Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.2.3. Traditional Aseptic Pharmaceutical Filling Operations

3.2.4. Limitations of Traditional Primary Packaging

3.3. Role of Containers-Closures Systems in Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.4. Types of Closures Used in Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.4.1. Closures for Syringes

3.4.2. Closures for Vials

3.4.3. Closures for Cartridges

3.5. Key Considerations for Choosing Materials for Fabricating Closures

3.6. Elastomeric Packaging Materials

3.6.1. Key Properties of Elastomeric Packaging Materials

3.6.2. Popular Types of Elastomeric Packaging Materials

3.6.3. Regulatory Guidelines for Elastomeric Closures

3.6.4. Manufacturing Process for Elastomeric Closures

3.6.5. Quality Assessment Tests for Elastomeric Closures

3.6.6. Advantages and Limitations of Elastomeric Packaging Materials

3.7. Concluding Remarks



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Elastomeric Closures for Parenteral Containers: List of Products

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Closure

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Container

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Elastomeric Material

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Coating

4.2.5. Analysis by Drug Class

4.2.6. Analysis by Sterilization Status

4.2.7. Analysis by Sterilization Technique

4.3. Elastomeric Closures for Parenteral Containers: List of Manufacturers

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Production

4.3.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.5. Leading Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Products

4.3.6. Manufacturer Landscape: Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

4.5. Elastomeric Closures for Parenteral Containers: Recent Initiatives of Players

4.5.1. List of Ready-to-Use Containers-Closure Systems

4.6. Concluding Remarks



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Key Players Based in North America

5.2.1. Aptar Pharma (a Part of AptarGroup)

5.2.1.1. Company Overview

5.2.1.2. Financial Information

5.2.1.3. Product Portfolio

5.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.2. DWK Life Sciences

5.2.3. West Pharmaceutical Services

5.3. Key Players Based in Europe

5.3.1. Datwyler Sealing Solutions (a Part of Datwyler Group)

5.3.1.1. Company Overview

5.3.1.2. Financial Information

5.3.1.3. Product Portfolio

5.3.1.4 Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3.2. Lonstroff (a Part of Sumitomo Rubber Industries)

5.3.3. Ompi (a Part of Stevanato Group)

5.4. Key Players Based in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 Daikyo Seiko

5.4.1.1. Company Overview

5.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

5.4.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.4.2. Hebei First Rubber Medical Technology (a Part of DESHENG Group)

5.4.3. Jiangsu Hualan New Pharmaceutical Material



6. PACKAGING TRENDS ANALYSIS FOR RECENTLY APPROVED DRUGS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. List of Approved Drugs (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Approval

6.2.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule

6.2.3. Analysis by Type of Biologic

6.2.4. Analysis by Holding Temperature Range

6.2.5. Analysis by Type of Container

6.2.6. Analysis by Type of Container and Year of Approval

6.2.7. Analysis by Type of Container and Type of Molecule

6.2.8. Analysis by Type of Container and Dosage Form

6.2.9. Analysis by Type of Container and Route of Administration

6.2.10. Analysis by Type of Container and Holding Temperature Range

6.2.11. Popular Type of Material Used for Containers

6.2.12. Analysis by Type of Closure

6.2.13. Analysis by Type of Closure and Year of Approval

6.2.14. Analysis by Type of Closure and Type of Molecule

6.2.15. Analysis by Type of Closure and Dosage Form

6.2.16. Analysis by Type of Closure and Route of Administration

6.2.17. Analysis by Type of Closure and Holding Temperature Range

6.2.18. Popular Type of Material Used for Closures

6.2.19. Analysis by Type of Elastomeric Material Used for Closures and Dosage Form

6.2.20. Analysis by Type of Elastomeric Material Used for Closures and Route of Administration

6.2.21. Analysis by Type of Elastomeric Material Used for Closures and Holding Temperature Range

6.2.22. Analysis by Type of Elastomeric Material Used for Closures

6.2.23. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Drugs Packaged Using Elastomeric Closures

6.2.24. Concluding Remarks



7. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry: Partnership Activity

7.2.1. Partnership Models

7.2.2. List of Partnerships and Collaborations

7.2.2.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

7.2.2.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

7.2.2.3. Analysis by Focus Area

7.2.2.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

7.3. Elastomeric Container Closures in Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry: Recent Expansions

7.4. Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry: Recent Conferences

7.4.1. List of Recent Conferences

7.4.2. Elastomeric Container Closures: List of Recent Conferences

7.4.2.1. Analysis by Focus Area / Agenda

7.4.3. Geographical Mapping of Conferences

7.5. Concluding Remarks



8. DEMAND ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Global Demand for Elastomeric Closures, 2019-2030

8.3.1. Analysis by Type of Container

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Closure

8.3.3. Analysis by Sterilization Status

8.3.3.1. Global Demand for Pre-Sterilized Elastomeric Closures

8.3.3.2. Global Demand for Unsterilized Elastomeric Closures

8.3.4. Analysis by Geography



9. MARKET FORECAST

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

9.3. Global Elastomeric Closures Market, 2019-2030

9.3.1. Global Elastomeric Closures Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Type of Primary Container

9.3.2. Global Elastomeric Closures Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Type of Closure

9.3.3. Global Elastomeric Closures Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Sterilization Status

9.3.4. Global Elastomeric Closures Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Geography



10. CASE STUDY: ROBOTICS IN PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Role of Robots in the Pharmaceutical Industry

10.2.1. Key Considerations for Selecting a Robotic System

10.2.2. Advantages of Robotic Systems

10.2.3. Disadvantages of Robotic Systems

10.3. Companies Providing Robots for Pharmaceutical Industry

10.4. Companies Providing Equipment Integrated with Robotic Systems for Pharmaceutical Packaging

10.4.1. Aseptic Technologies

10.4.1.1. Crystal L1 Robot Line

10.4.1.2. Crystal SL1 Robot Line

10.4.2. AST

10.4.2.1. ASEPTiCell Series

10.4.2.2. ASEPTiCell VSM-25

10.4.3. Bosch Packaging Technology

10.4.3.1. ATO

10.4.4. Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging

10.4.4.1. SYX-E CARTRIDGE + RABS

10.4.5. Fedegari Group

10.4.5.1. Fedegari Isolator

10.4.6. IMA

10.4.6.1. INJECTA

10.4.6.2. STERI LIF3

10.4.7. Steriline

10.4.7.1. Nest Filling Line RNFM

10.4.8. Vanrx Pharmasystems

10.4.8.1. Microcell Vial Filler

10.4.8.2. SA25 Aseptic Filling Workcell



11. EMERGING TRENDS IN PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Shift Towards Self-Medication using Advanced Drug Delivery Devices

11.3. Focus on Developing Improved Packaging Components and Ongoing Efforts to Optimize Manufacturing Costs

11.4. Availability of Modular Facilities

11.5. Initiatives Focused on Automation of Fill / Finish Operations

11.6. Establishment of Business Relationships Focused on Designing Compatible Packaging Materials for Various Drug Products

11.7. Increasing Activity in Developing Regions

11.8. Growing Adoption of Smart Packaging Solutions

11.9. Concluding Remarks



12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Aseptic Technologies

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Interview Transcript: Julien Marchal, Business Development and Technology Director

12.3. BioPhorum Operations Group

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Malcolm Gilmore, Facilitator

12.4. Lonstroff

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Interview Transcript: Marco Pederiva, Marketing and Sales Director

12.5. PYRAMID Laboratories

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Interview Transcript: Konstantin Kazarian, Business Development Project Manager



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48yi49

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.