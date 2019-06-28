Tecentriq (Roche/Chugai) Overview 2017-2026: A Fully Humanized Monoclonal Antibody That Targets Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tecentriq" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Tecentriq (atezolizumab; Roche/Chugai) is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that targets programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1).



PD-L1 is expressed on the surface of antigen-presenting cells and some tumor cells. PD-L1 binds to programmed death-1 (PD-1) co-inhibitory receptors which are expressed on the surface of T cells after T-cell activation. The receptor ligand interaction produces inhibitory signals which regulate T-cell activation and promote immune tolerance, which favors tumor progression.



By blocking the PD-L1/PD-1 interaction, Tecentriq enables T-cell activation and allows the immune system to mount a more effective anti-tumor response.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Tecentriq : Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Tecentriq : Melanoma Tecentriq : Prostate cancer Tecentriq : Colorectal cancer (CRC) Tecentriq : Ovarian cancer Tecentriq : Bladder cancer Tecentriq : Renal cell cancer (RCC) atezolizumab : Breast cancer: triple-negative

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkaal2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Lung Cancer Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.