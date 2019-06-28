There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,841 in the last 365 days.

Tecentriq (Roche/Chugai) Overview 2017-2026: A Fully Humanized Monoclonal Antibody That Targets Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tecentriq" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tecentriq (atezolizumab; Roche/Chugai) is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that targets programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1).

PD-L1 is expressed on the surface of antigen-presenting cells and some tumor cells. PD-L1 binds to programmed death-1 (PD-1) co-inhibitory receptors which are expressed on the surface of T cells after T-cell activation. The receptor ligand interaction produces inhibitory signals which regulate T-cell activation and promote immune tolerance, which favors tumor progression.

By blocking the PD-L1/PD-1 interaction, Tecentriq enables T-cell activation and allows the immune system to mount a more effective anti-tumor response.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Drug Overview
  2. Product Profiles
  3. Tecentriq : Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
  4. Tecentriq : Melanoma
  5. Tecentriq : Prostate cancer
  6. Tecentriq : Colorectal cancer (CRC)
  7. Tecentriq : Ovarian cancer
  8. Tecentriq : Bladder cancer
  9. Tecentriq : Renal cell cancer (RCC)
  10. atezolizumab : Breast cancer: triple-negative

