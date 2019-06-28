Migraine: World Market Spotlight 2018-2022 - 638.4 Million Prevalent Cases in Adults Aged 20 Years & Older is Forecast by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Migraine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Migraine market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were 569.8 million prevalent cases of migraine in adults aged 20 years and older worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 638.4 million prevalent cases by 2025.

Latin America and the Caribbean is estimated to have the highest disease prevalence (16.4%), while Northern America has the lowest prevalence (9.7%).

The majority of approved drugs in the migraine space target serotonin 5-HT1 receptors or GABA receptors. These are commonly administered via the oral route, with a few select products being available in intranasal, intramuscular, intra dermal, intra articular, intravesical, rectal, sublingual, transmucosal, and subcutaneous formulations.

Industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for migraine are spread evenly across Phase I to the NDA/BLA phase. Mid- and late-stage drugs in development for migraine focus on a wide variety of targets. Among these classes, the CGRP hold considerable promise owing to their specific targeting of migraine mechanisms, contrary to conventional treatments, and prophylactic efficacy. Approximately half of the drugs in mid- and late-stage development for migraine are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intranasal, inhaled, subcutaneous, intravenous, transdermal, sublingual, transmucosal, and intramuscular formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the migraine space comprise topline Phase II and Phase III trial results, expected CHMP opinions, and FDA decisions on NDAs/BLAs.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I migraine asset is 15.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 91.7%. Drugs, on average, take 7.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall neurology space.

There were 27 licensing and asset acquisition deals during 2013-18. The largest deal was the $573.5m exclusive agreement between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biohaven in 2016 to develop and commercialize rimegepant and BHV-3500, as well as for rights to other CGRP-related intellectual property.

Botox's sales were the highest of any approved migraine drug during 2012-17. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for migraine have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 55% of trials in Phase I-II, and 45% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of migraine clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the migraine space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for migraine, with 95 trials.

GlaxoSmithKline leads the industry sponsors with by far the highest number of clinical trials for migraine, followed by Merck & Co and Eli Lilly.

Key Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes



TREATMENT

Analgesics

NSAIDs

Serotonergic drugs

Prophylactic agents for migraine



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS

Approvals by country



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Fremanezumabor for Migraine

Atogepant for Migraine

Emgality for Migraine

Ubrogepant for Migraine

Ubrogepant for Migraine

Eptinezumab for Migraine

Rimegepant for Migraine

Rimegepant for Migraine

Ubrogepant for Migraine

Aimovig for Migraine

Eptinezumab for Migraine

Emgality for Migraine

Lasmiditan for Migraine

Eptinezumab for Migraine

Fremanezumab for Migraine

Fremanezumab for Migraine

Emgality for Migraine

M207 for Migraine



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Novartis To Ape Aimovig's US Market Strategy In The EU As CHMP Gives Market Go-Ahead

Amgen's Aimovig Aims To Capture As Many Migraine Patients As Possible With $6,900 Price

Teva Pushes CGRP Timeline Back To End Of 2018

Teva On Tenterhooks Over Fremanezumab As Celltrion Gets CRLs



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Biohaven To Apply Catalent's Zydis Technology To Migraine Candidate

Alder Ends Patent Dispute With Teva, Can Take Migraine Candidate Forward

AstraZeneca Divests Zomig To Grunenthal

Eli Lilly Pays Nearly $1bn To Regain Migraine Candidate It Once Sold For $1m



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



