Worldwide Osteoarthritis Market Review & Forecast 2013-2022 - There Have Been 41 Licensing & Asset Acquisition Deals Involving Osteoarthritis Drugs During 2013-2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Osteoarthritis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Osteoarthritis market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were 301.6 million prevalent cases of osteoarthritis (knee or hip) in adults aged 30 years and older worldwide, and forecaststhat number to increase to 352.2 million prevalent cases by 2025.

The global prevalence of osteoarthritis is estimated to be 8.2%. Approved drugs in the osteoarthritis space focus on a wide variety of targets. The approved therapies are commonly administered via the oral route, with a few products being available in topical, intraarticular, and transdermal formulations.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for osteoarthritis are in Phase II. Therapies in mid- and late-stage development for osteoarthritis focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are administered via various routes, including oral, transdermal, subcutaneous, intraarticular, intravenous, and subcutaneous administration.

High impact upcoming events for drugs in the osteoarthritis space comprise topline Phase II and Phase III trial results, and an expected regulatory meeting with the FDA.

There have been 41 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving osteoarthritis drugs during 2013-18. The largest deal was the $454m license agreement between Novartis and XOMA in August 2017, pursuant to which Novartis was granted a worldwide, exclusive, royalty-bearing license to XOMA's gevokizumab program.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for osteoarthritis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 57% of trials in Phase I-II, and 43% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of osteoarthritis clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while South Korea has the top spot in Asia.

Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for osteoarthritis with 106 trials, and also leads industry sponsors with the highest number of total clinical trials for osteoarthritis, followed by Merck & Co and Sanofi.

Companies Mentioned



Novartis

XOMA

Sanofi

Merck & Co

Mitsubishi

Flexion

Limited Japan

Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Non-pharmacological treatment

Pharmacological treatment

Surgery



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS

Approvals by country



PIPELINE DRUGS



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Nature Cell Keeps Hopes Up For JointStem Despite Conditional Approval Rejection

First Approval For Kolon's Invossa But No Disease-Modifying Status

Limited Japan Nod For Cytori's Osteoarthritis Cell Therapy



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Osteoarthritis Stem Cell Therapy Could Be On Sale In India By 2020

Flexion Gets Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy From GeneQuine

Mitsubishi Seeks To Revoke Kolon Gene Therapy Deal But Damage Limited?



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Trends in prevalent cases of osteoarthritis (knee or hip), 2016-25

Figure 2: Pipeline drugs for osteoarthritis in the US

Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for osteoarthritis, by company

Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for osteoarthritis, by drug type

Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for osteoarthritis, by classifications

Figure 6: Key upcoming events in osteoarthritis

Figure 7: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in disease name, 2013-18

Figure 8: Parent patents in osteoarthritis

Figure 9: Clinical trials in osteoarthritis

Figure 10: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in osteoarthritis

Figure 11: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in osteoarthritis

Figure 12: Trial locations in osteoarthritis

Figure 13: Osteoarthritis trial status

Figure 14: Osteoarthritis trial sponsors, by phase



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Prevalent cases of osteoarthritis (knee or hip), 2016-25

Table 2: Marketed drugs for osteoarthritis

Table 3: Approvals by country for osteoarthritis

Table 4: Pipeline drugs for osteoarthritis in the US

Table 5: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2012-17

Table 6: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2018-22



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7myjkf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.