Worldwide Osteoarthritis Market Review & Forecast 2013-2022 - There Have Been 41 Licensing & Asset Acquisition Deals Involving Osteoarthritis Drugs During 2013-2018
This Market Spotlight report covers the Osteoarthritis market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Key Takeaways
- The author estimates that in 2016, there were 301.6 million prevalent cases of osteoarthritis (knee or hip) in adults aged 30 years and older worldwide, and forecaststhat number to increase to 352.2 million prevalent cases by 2025.
- The global prevalence of osteoarthritis is estimated to be 8.2%. Approved drugs in the osteoarthritis space focus on a wide variety of targets. The approved therapies are commonly administered via the oral route, with a few products being available in topical, intraarticular, and transdermal formulations.
- The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for osteoarthritis are in Phase II. Therapies in mid- and late-stage development for osteoarthritis focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are administered via various routes, including oral, transdermal, subcutaneous, intraarticular, intravenous, and subcutaneous administration.
- High impact upcoming events for drugs in the osteoarthritis space comprise topline Phase II and Phase III trial results, and an expected regulatory meeting with the FDA.
- There have been 41 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving osteoarthritis drugs during 2013-18. The largest deal was the $454m license agreement between Novartis and XOMA in August 2017, pursuant to which Novartis was granted a worldwide, exclusive, royalty-bearing license to XOMA's gevokizumab program.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for osteoarthritis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 57% of trials in Phase I-II, and 43% in Phase III-IV.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of osteoarthritis clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while South Korea has the top spot in Asia.
- Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for osteoarthritis with 106 trials, and also leads industry sponsors with the highest number of total clinical trials for osteoarthritis, followed by Merck & Co and Sanofi.
Companies Mentioned
- Novartis
- XOMA
- Sanofi
- Merck & Co
- Mitsubishi
- Flexion
- Limited Japan
Topics Covered
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
TREATMENT
Non-pharmacological treatment
Pharmacological treatment
Surgery
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
Approvals by country
PIPELINE DRUGS
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
Nature Cell Keeps Hopes Up For JointStem Despite Conditional Approval Rejection
First Approval For Kolon's Invossa But No Disease-Modifying Status
Limited Japan Nod For Cytori's Osteoarthritis Cell Therapy
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
Osteoarthritis Stem Cell Therapy Could Be On Sale In India By 2020
Flexion Gets Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy From GeneQuine
Mitsubishi Seeks To Revoke Kolon Gene Therapy Deal But Damage Limited?
PARENT PATENTS
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
Sponsors by status
Sponsors by phase
Recent events
BIBLIOGRAPHY
Prescription information
APPENDIX
