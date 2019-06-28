Europe Car Rentals Market Report 2018: Historic & Forecast Revenues by Customer Type & Average Revenue Per Day (ARPD) for the Period 2013-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Car Rentals Market Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The number of operational cars available for short term rental in Europe were 1,710,922 vehicles in 2017. During the same year, the number of car rental transactions between a car rental company and consumers were 86.41 million. During the historic period, the number of operational cars grew at a CAGR of 5.51%, while the number of rental transactions grew at a CAGR of 4.25%.



This report provides deep dive data analytics on wide ranging Car Rental market aspects including overall market value by customer type - Business and Leisure, by point of rental - Airport and Non-Airport, Insurance / Temporary Replacement Revenue, Car Rental Occasion, Days and Length for the period 2013 to 2017.



Furthermore, the report also details out Fleet Size (number of operational cars available for short term rental for the purpose of business, leisure, and insurance replacement) for the period 2013 to 2022 along with Utilization Rate and Average Revenue per Day from the Car Rental business in Europe.



The report acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture in to Europe's Car Rental market. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.



Scope

Overview of the Car Rental business in Europe

Analysis of the Utilization Rate, Fleet available for rent and actual on-rent days

Historic and forecast revenues by Customer type and average revenue per day for the period 2013 through to 2022

Analytics on key market moving parameters rental occasions, rental days, average rental length and others

Key revenue statistics on Point of Rental and Insurance / Temporary Car Replacement market segments

Embrace the Market information at category and Segment level for precise marketing plan

Outline investments on potential growth factors considering actual Market size and future prospects

Evolve business plans based on forecasts information

Key Topics Covered



1 Europe

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Europe Car Rental Market: Value by Customer Type & Rental Location

1.2.1 Overall Market Value, 2013-2017

1.2.1.1 Historic Business Rentals, 2013 - 2017

1.2.1.2 Historic Business Rentals (by Category) Review, 2013 - 2017

1.2.1.3 Historic Leisure Rentals, 2013 - 2017

1.2.1.4 Historic Leisure Rentals (by Category), 2013 - 2017

1.2.1.5 Historic Insurance Replacement Revenue, 2013 - 2017

1.2.2 Overall Market Value, 2017-2022

1.2.2.1 Forecast Business Rentals, 2017 - 2022

1.2.2.2 Forecast Business Rentals (by Category), 2017 - 2022

1.2.2.3 Forecast Leisure Rentals, 2017 - 2022

1.2.2.4 Forecast Leisure Rentals (by Category), 2017 - 2022

1.2.2.5 Forecast Insurance Replacement Revenue, 2017 - 2022

1.3 Europe Car Rental Market: Fleet Size

1.3.1 Fleet Size Review, 2013 - 2017

1.3.2 Fleet Size Forecast, 2017 - 2022

1.4 Europe Car Rental Market: Number of Rental Occasions

1.4.1 Number of Rental Occasions Review, 2013 - 2017

1.4.2 Number of Rental Occasions Forecast, 2017 - 2022

1.5 Europe Car Rental Market: Number of Rental Days

1.5.1 Number of Rental Days Review, 2013 - 2017

1.5.2 Number of Rental Days Forecast, 2017 - 2022



2 France



3 Germany



4 Italy



5 Spain



6 United Kingdom



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/585ep

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Automotive Leasing and Rental



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.