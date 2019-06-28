The Indian Diabetes Market Reached $1.95 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.7% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Diabetes Market Report: Patients, Prevalence, Oral Antidiabetics, Insulin and Diagnostics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian diabetes market reached a value of US$ 1,954 Million in 2018. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2019-2024.



Diabetes is rapidly gaining the status of a potential epidemic in India with around 65 million people currently being affected by it. The Indian population that had faced under nutrition for a long time is now exposed to over nutrition and sedentary lifestyles. Coupled with a bad nutritional history and the fact that Indians are genetically more vulnerable to diabetes compared to other population groups, India's struggle with diabetes is expected to be one of the biggest epidemics the country has ever witnessed.



India's diabetes statistics may ring alarm bells for the government and healthcare authorities, for drug and diagnostic manufacturers, however, it represents a goldmine. Fuelled by a continuous increase in the healthcare expenditures, the market for diabetes drugs and diagnostics is expanding robustly in the country. This is creating lucrative opportunities for global healthcare companies at a time when growth rates in the more developed markets have declined.



This new report provides an analytical and statistical insight into the Indian diabetes market. The report provides both current and future trends in the prevalence, demographical breakup, diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in India. The report has segmented the Indian diabetes market into three segments - Oral Antidiabetics, Insulin and Diabetes Diagnostics. For each of the aforementioned categories, the report provides historical and future market sales, performance of key classes and the performance of top players.



The research study serves as an exceptional tool to understand the epidemiology, market trends, therapeutic structure, competitive structure and the outlook of the Indian diabetes market. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the Indian diabetes market in some form or the other.



4 Diabetes Disease Overview

4.1 What is Diabetes?

4.2 Diabetes Diagnosis and Treatment

4.2.1 Diagnosis

4.2.2 Treatment

4.3 Diabetes Complications



5 Factors Driving the Diabetes Market in India

5.1 Increasing Obesity Levels

5.2 Urbanization

5.3 India has the Second Largest Diabetes Patient Base in the World

5.4 India Represents One of the Fastest Growing Markets Globally

5.5 Improving Diagnosis and Treatment Rates



6 The Indian Diabetes Epidemiology

6.1 Diabetes Population and Prevalence Rates

6.2 Population and Prevalence Rates by Diabetes Type (Type-1 and Type-2)

6.3 Population and Prevalence Rates by Region (Urban and Rural)

6.4 Population and Prevalence Rates by Gender

6.5 Population and Prevalence Rates by Age Group

6.6 Diabetes Diagnosis and Drug Treatment Rates



7 Indian Diabetes Market

7.1 Historical Market Trends (2011-2018)

7.2 Market Breakup by Segment (2011-2018)

7.3 Indian Oral Antidiabetics Market

7.3.1 Historical Market Trends (2011-2018)

7.3.2 Market Breakup by Class (2011-2018)

7.3.3 Market Shares of Key Players

7.3.4 Market Outlook (2019 - 2024)

7.4 Indian Insulin Market

7.4.1 Historical Market Trends (2019 - 2024)

7.4.2 Market Breakup by Class

7.4.3 Market Shares of Key Players

7.4.4 Market Outlook (2019 - 2024)

7.5 Market Outlook (2019 - 2024)



8 Indian Diabetes Diagnostics Market

8.1 Historical Market Trends (2011-2018)

8.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.3 Key Players

8.4 Market Outlook (2019 - 2024)



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porter's Five Forces

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of New Entrants



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Structure

12.2 Key Player Profiles



