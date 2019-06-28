Global Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market Report with Profiles of Major Vendors Including Cargill, Franklin Adhesives and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives: Trends and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





A soy-based adhesive is a type of adhesive formulated using soy flour and a proprietary cross-linking resin, which are blended together. The product is a water-based system. The resin reacts with the protein in the soy flour forming a durable, water-resistant thermoset adhesive that is comparable in strength and performance with petroleum-based adhesives.



Pressure-sensitive adhesives are used only on specific substrates for specific functions. The product is particularly designed for certain conditions and environments. The product works under extreme pressure conditions; as a result, the product is called a pressure-sensitive adhesive. Soy-based pressure-sensitive adhesives are non-reactive adhesives and perform only when the pressure is applied. The soy-based pressure-sensitive adhesive forms a bond under pressure; no solvent, water or heat is required to activate the adhesive. The product is used in pressure-sensitive tapes, labels, glue dots, note pads, automobile trim and a wide variety of other products.



With developments across industries, growing applications and the need for advanced technologies, there have been developments and advancements in the adhesive space. With new government regulations across the globe to protect animal and human life, the demand for bio-based and environmentally friendly adhesives has increased. Along with the rising demand for renewable products, there has been a demand for a new class of advanced adhesive products. A new class of renewable pressure-sensitive adhesive can be designed and developed from soybean oil.



This report presents an overview of the global market for soy-based adhesives. Analyses of global market trends use data from 2017 (considered the base year), 2018 and forecasts for 2023 with projections of CAGR for the forecast period.



The report discusses technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that affect the market. Further, it analyzes the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global soy-based adhesive market and current trends within the industry.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the global soy-based pressure-sensitive adhesives market

The regional analysis of the soy-based adhesives and their application markets (both value and volumetric data) covering major geographical regions of North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Discussion of technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that affect the market

Identification of segments with high growth potential and information on prospects of each segment with increasing newer applications

Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global soy-based adhesives market, including Cargill, Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, Iowa State University, Oregon State University, and Solenis

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goal and Objectives

Market Definition and Scope of the Report

Intended Audience

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Introduction

The ''Mussels Phenomenon''

Advancements in Soy-Based Adhesive Technology and Applications

Advantages and Disadvantages of Soy-Based Adhesives

Technology Background

Environmental Advantages of Soy-Based Adhesives

Cost and Performance Benefits of Soy-Based Adhesives

Advancements in Soy-Based Adhesives for Better Performance

Upcoming Trends

Chapter 3 Use of Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Overview

Technological Advancements

Requirement for Adhesives for Wood Applications

Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives for Wood Applications

Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Used for Plywood Application

Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Used for Oriented Strand Board Application

Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Used for Particleboard Application

Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Used for Medium-Density Fiberboard Application

Soy-Based Adhesive Developments

Patents on Soy-Based Adhesives

Chapter 4 Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive Market

Overview

Market by Region

Market Attractiveness

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Cargill

Franklin Adhesives And Polymers

Iowa State University

Oregon State University

Solenis

Chapter 6 Appendix: Acronyms

Acronyms

Report Sources

