Worldwide Drone Service Market Outlook Report to 2027 - Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Service Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Drone Services Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of enterprise drone analytics tools, artificial intelligence in drones and technological advancements in drones.
Based on the application, the market segmented into data acquisition & analytics, 3D modelling, inspection & environmental monitoring, aerial photography & remote sensing, mapping & surveying, disaster risk management & mitigation, product delivery and other applications. Other Applications include media, emergency services and engineering.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Development of Enterprise Drone Analytics Tools
3.1.2 Artificial Intelligence in Drones
3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Drones
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Drone Services Market, By Type
4.1 Drone Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Services
4.2 Drone Training & Education Services
4.3 Drone Platform Services
5 Drone Services Market, By Drone Type
5.1 Fixed wing Drone
5.2 Multirotor Drone
5.3 Rotary Wing Drone
5.4 Hybrid Drone
6 Drone Services Market, By Solution
6.1 Enterprise
6.2 Point
7 Drone Services Market, By Duration of Service
7.1 Long Duration Services
7.2 Short Duration Services
8 Drone Services Market, By Platform
8.1 Operator Software
8.2 Cloud-Based
9 Drone Services Market, By End-User
9.1 Agriculture
9.2 Media & Entertainment
9.3 Utility & Power
9.4 Mining
9.5 Insurance
9.6 Infrastructure
9.7 Logistics
9.8 Oil & Gas
9.9 Security, Search & Rescue
9.10 Scientific Research
9.11 Real Estate & Construction
9.12 Law Enforcement
9.13 Industrial
9.14 Other End-Users
10 Drone Services Market, By Application
10.1 Data Acquisition & Analytics
10.2 3D Modeling
10.3 Inspection & Environmental Monitoring
10.4 Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing
10.5 Mapping & Surveying
10.6 Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation
10.7 Product Delivery
10.8 Other Applications
10.8.1 Media
10.8.2 Emergency Services
10.8.3 Engineering
11 Drone Services Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 US
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 France
11.2.2 Germany
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 Spain
11.2.5 UK
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.4.1 Saudi Arabia
11.4.2 UAE
11.4.3 Rest of Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Others
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Identified Technologies
13.2 Dronedeploy
13.3 Deveron Uas
13.4 Sky-Futures
13.5 Edall Systems
13.6 Aerobo
13.7 Sensefly
13.8 Precision Hawk
13.9 Terra Drone
13.10 Prioria Robotics
13.11 The Sky Guys
13.12 Cyberhawk Innovations
13.13 Unmanned Experts
13.14 Phoenix Drone Services
13.15 Airware
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kaiqqr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Drones, Military Unmanned Systems
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.