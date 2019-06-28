Insights Into the Global EMI & RFI Shielding Materials & Technologies Market: 2016-2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Categories:

Conductive Coating

Conductive Plastics

Metal Cabinets

Laminates/Tapes

Others

The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M Company (USA)

AI Technology, Inc. (USA)

Chang Gu Chuan Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)

China EMI Shielding Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

Coilcraft, Inc. (USA)

Cybershield, Inc. (USA)

Edogawa Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)

EIS Fabrico (USA)

ETS-Lindgren (USA)

Greene Rubber Company (USA)

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)

Jinan EMI Shielding Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America, Inc. (USA)

Laird Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Leader Tech, Inc. (USA)

Lonyan Eteng Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

MAJR Products Corporation (USA)

Marian, Inc. (USA)

Omega Shielding Products, Inc. (USA)

Orion Industries, Inc. (USA)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland)

Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc. (USA)

Solueta Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Systems Integrators LLC (USA)

Tech-Etch, Inc. (USA)

Zippertubing Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies - A Prelude

Increasing Proliferation of Electronic Devices and Compliance with Environmental and EMC Regulations Support Growth in EMI /RFI Shielding Market

Conductive Coatings Lead Global EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market

Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Sectors Drive Demand for EMI/RFI Shielding Products

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in EMI/RFI Shielding Market

Need to Ensure Proper Functioning of Electronic Devices Drives Manufacturer Focus onto EMI/RFI Shielding Materials & Technologies

EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding Material

EMI/RFI Shielding Materials Imperative for Reducing Electromagnetic Pollution in Electronic Devices

Positive Global Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near Term

Challenges Confronting EMI/RFI Shielding Market



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Proliferation of Electronic Devices Lends Traction to EMI/RFI Technologies Market

Increasing Demand for Telecom Infrastructure Equipment & Communication Devices and Subsequent Rise in their Production Bodes Well for the Market

Relentless Craze for Smartphones and New Device Roll Outs Augurs Well for the Market

Threat of EMF Radiation Emissions in 5G Networks Raises Demand for EMI Shielding

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices Augurs Well for the Market

EMI Shielding for Wireless Consumer Products

Demand for Computing Devices Add to Growth in the Market

Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for EMI Shielding Products

Sophisticated Electronics in Automobiles Makes EMI Shielding Imperative

Exploring New Solutions for Ever Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles

Aerospace & Defense Sector - Adding to the Demand

Tough Shielding Structures and Materials Required to Survive High Power Electromagnetic Attacks

Transparent EMI Shielding Solutions for Military Applications

Growing Need for EMI Shielding in Home Appliances

Medical Electronic Devices Manufacturing - High Potential Market

Concerns over RFID Related EMI Promotes Research

Growing Opportunity in the Energy Sector

The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity

Renewable Energy Industry Offers Growth Prospects

EMI Shielding for Touch Screen Interfaces - Burgeoning Opportunity

Conductive Coatings Continues to Remain Largest Revenue Contributor

Focus on Renewable Energy Will Continue to Boost Demand for Conductive Coatings in PV Market

New Display Technologies to Lend Traction to Conductive Coating Market in Display Segment

Innovative Applications Add to Market Growth

Conductive Plastics Market - A Review



4. TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGHS IN EMI/RFI SHIELDING

3D CAD Programs Revolutionize EMI Shield Designs

EMI/RFI Shielding Solutions by Orbel

Transparent EMI Shielding Materials for Displays Used in Defense and Aerospace Sectors

Innovative Metal Mesh Technology

Shielding Performance

Customized EMI/RFI Solutions Gain Ground

Use of Nanomaterial for Conductive Coating - A Major Technology Achievement

Nanocomposites - An Introduction

Polymer Matrix Nanocomposites

Carbon Filler Based Nanocomposites

Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs)

Graphene

Intrinsically Conducting Polymers

Environmental Concerns over Electroless Plating Promote Innovations

Highly Conductive Epoxy Coatings - A Substitute for Electroless Plating



5. REGULATORY OVERVIEW

Regulatory Compliance Procedures

Verification

Declaration of Conformity

Certification

Regulatory Compliance Frameworks

Coverage of Class A and B in the US and EU

EMC Regulatory Overview in Select Countries/Region

US

Overview of EMC in the US

Canada

Overview of Canadian EMC Regulation

Brazil

Overview of EMC in Brazil

European Union

EU EMC - A Glimpse

Russia

Overview of EMC in Russia

Japan

EMC in Japan

China

Overview of EMC in China



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction to EMI

Classification of EMI

Based on Origin

List of Potential Man-made EMI Sources

Based on Time Duration

Impulse Noise

Continuous Interference

Based on Bandwidth

Narrowband

Broadband

Important Concepts Associated with EMI and RFI

Effect of EMI on Implanted Device

Viable Technique to Minimize EMI/RFI

Shielding: An Essential Component

Coupling Mechanisms

Radiated Coupling

Conducted Coupling

Inductive Coupling

EMI/RFI Materials and Technology Categories

Conductive Coatings

Metallic Coatings

Metallic Oxides

Nanomaterials

Conductive Plastics

Metal Cabinets

EMI Shielding Tapes

EMI Tape Varieties

Aluminum Foil Tapes

Copper Foil Tapes

Powder Paint Mask Foil Tapes

Miscellaneous EMI/RFI Technologies

Metal RF Gaskets (Fingerstock)

Role of Government in EMI Regulation and Compliance

A Glimpse of EMI/RFI Technology Applications

Aerospace Applications

Automotive Industry

Batteries

Displays

Fuel Cells

Medical Equipment

Military Applications

Photovoltaic Cells

Solid-State Lighting

Sensors



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7.1 Focus on Select Global Players



7.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Schaffner Launches RFI filters Integrated with IEC Inlet C14 or C20

Kemtron Introduces Superior Quality EMC Shielding Gasket

Electrolube Unveils Form-in-Place EMI Shielding Materials

Tech-Etch Introduces EMI/RFI Shielding Low-Profile, Clip-On Gasket

Creative Materials Launches Innovative Range of Washable Conductive Inks and Coatings

Schaffner Extends Range of Single-Phase EMC filters

Federal-Mogul to Launch High Thermal Conductivity Materials

Schaffner Expands Portfolio of FN 2000 Series Filters



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Integral Technologies and PolyOne Ink Licensing agreement

Zircotec Announces Development of Conductive Ceramic Coatings for Composite Battery Casings in EVs

NSG Creates Thinnest Transparent Electro-conductive Coating Glass

Haydale Enters into Strategic Agreement with Imagine Intelligent Materials

Cybershield Takes Over Seleco

GI Plastek Extends In-House EMI/EFI Shielding Capabilities



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Market by Category



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growing Focus on Smart Grids Offer Opportunities

Rising Military Applications of COTS Products Promotes MIL-STD-461F Compliance

US Electronic Manufacturing Sector's Move to Asia Challenges EMI/RFI Shielding Materials & Technologies Market

Regulatory Overview

Overview of EMC in the US

B. Market Analytics



9.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Regulatory Overview

Overview of Canadian EMC Regulation

B. Market Analytics



9.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Regulatory Overview

EMC in Japan

B. Market Analytics



9.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Regulatory Overview

EU EMC - A Glimpse

B. Market Analytics



9.4.1 France

Market Analysis



9.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



9.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



9.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



9.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



9.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

A. Market Analysis Regulatory Overview

Overview of EMC in Russia

B. Market Analytics



9.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



9.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth

Increased R&D Investments by Asian Companies Augurs Well for the Market

B. Market Analytics



9.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Regulatory Overview

Overview of EMC in China

B. Market Analytics



9.5.2 South Korea

Market Analysis



9.5.3 Taiwan

Market Analysis



9.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



9.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis



9.7 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

EMC Regulations in Brazil

Overview of EMC in Brazil

B. Market Analytics



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80)

The United States (46)

Canada (1)

Japan (2)

Europe (12) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (6) Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)

Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v32adf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, RFID



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.