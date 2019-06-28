Insights Into the Global EMI & RFI Shielding Materials & Technologies Market: 2016-2019 & 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Categories:
- Conductive Coating
- Conductive Plastics
- Metal Cabinets
- Laminates/Tapes
- Others
The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- AI Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Chang Gu Chuan Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)
- China EMI Shielding Materials Co., Ltd. (China)
- Coilcraft, Inc. (USA)
- Cybershield, Inc. (USA)
- Edogawa Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- EIS Fabrico (USA)
- ETS-Lindgren (USA)
- Greene Rubber Company (USA)
- Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)
- Jinan EMI Shielding Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America, Inc. (USA)
- Laird Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Leader Tech, Inc. (USA)
- Lonyan Eteng Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
- MAJR Products Corporation (USA)
- Marian, Inc. (USA)
- Omega Shielding Products, Inc. (USA)
- Orion Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)
- PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc. (USA)
- Solueta Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Systems Integrators LLC (USA)
- Tech-Etch, Inc. (USA)
- Zippertubing Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies - A Prelude
Increasing Proliferation of Electronic Devices and Compliance with Environmental and EMC Regulations Support Growth in EMI /RFI Shielding Market
Conductive Coatings Lead Global EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market
Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Sectors Drive Demand for EMI/RFI Shielding Products
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in EMI/RFI Shielding Market
Need to Ensure Proper Functioning of Electronic Devices Drives Manufacturer Focus onto EMI/RFI Shielding Materials & Technologies
EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding Material
EMI/RFI Shielding Materials Imperative for Reducing Electromagnetic Pollution in Electronic Devices
Positive Global Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near Term
Challenges Confronting EMI/RFI Shielding Market
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Proliferation of Electronic Devices Lends Traction to EMI/RFI Technologies Market
Increasing Demand for Telecom Infrastructure Equipment & Communication Devices and Subsequent Rise in their Production Bodes Well for the Market
Relentless Craze for Smartphones and New Device Roll Outs Augurs Well for the Market
Threat of EMF Radiation Emissions in 5G Networks Raises Demand for EMI Shielding
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices Augurs Well for the Market
EMI Shielding for Wireless Consumer Products
Demand for Computing Devices Add to Growth in the Market
Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for EMI Shielding Products
Sophisticated Electronics in Automobiles Makes EMI Shielding Imperative
Exploring New Solutions for Ever Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles
Aerospace & Defense Sector - Adding to the Demand
Tough Shielding Structures and Materials Required to Survive High Power Electromagnetic Attacks
Transparent EMI Shielding Solutions for Military Applications
Growing Need for EMI Shielding in Home Appliances
Medical Electronic Devices Manufacturing - High Potential Market
Concerns over RFID Related EMI Promotes Research
Growing Opportunity in the Energy Sector
The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity
Renewable Energy Industry Offers Growth Prospects
EMI Shielding for Touch Screen Interfaces - Burgeoning Opportunity
Conductive Coatings Continues to Remain Largest Revenue Contributor
Focus on Renewable Energy Will Continue to Boost Demand for Conductive Coatings in PV Market
New Display Technologies to Lend Traction to Conductive Coating Market in Display Segment
Innovative Applications Add to Market Growth
Conductive Plastics Market - A Review
4. TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGHS IN EMI/RFI SHIELDING
3D CAD Programs Revolutionize EMI Shield Designs
EMI/RFI Shielding Solutions by Orbel
Transparent EMI Shielding Materials for Displays Used in Defense and Aerospace Sectors
Innovative Metal Mesh Technology
Shielding Performance
Customized EMI/RFI Solutions Gain Ground
Use of Nanomaterial for Conductive Coating - A Major Technology Achievement
Nanocomposites - An Introduction
Polymer Matrix Nanocomposites
Carbon Filler Based Nanocomposites
Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs)
Graphene
Intrinsically Conducting Polymers
Environmental Concerns over Electroless Plating Promote Innovations
Highly Conductive Epoxy Coatings - A Substitute for Electroless Plating
5. REGULATORY OVERVIEW
Regulatory Compliance Procedures
Verification
Declaration of Conformity
Certification
Regulatory Compliance Frameworks
Coverage of Class A and B in the US and EU
EMC Regulatory Overview in Select Countries/Region
US
Overview of EMC in the US
Canada
Overview of Canadian EMC Regulation
Brazil
Overview of EMC in Brazil
European Union
EU EMC - A Glimpse
Russia
Overview of EMC in Russia
Japan
EMC in Japan
China
Overview of EMC in China
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction to EMI
Classification of EMI
Based on Origin
List of Potential Man-made EMI Sources
Based on Time Duration
Impulse Noise
Continuous Interference
Based on Bandwidth
Narrowband
Broadband
Important Concepts Associated with EMI and RFI
Effect of EMI on Implanted Device
Viable Technique to Minimize EMI/RFI
Shielding: An Essential Component
Coupling Mechanisms
Radiated Coupling
Conducted Coupling
Inductive Coupling
EMI/RFI Materials and Technology Categories
Conductive Coatings
Metallic Coatings
Metallic Oxides
Nanomaterials
Conductive Plastics
Metal Cabinets
EMI Shielding Tapes
EMI Tape Varieties
Aluminum Foil Tapes
Copper Foil Tapes
Powder Paint Mask Foil Tapes
Miscellaneous EMI/RFI Technologies
Metal RF Gaskets (Fingerstock)
Role of Government in EMI Regulation and Compliance
A Glimpse of EMI/RFI Technology Applications
Aerospace Applications
Automotive Industry
Batteries
Displays
Fuel Cells
Medical Equipment
Military Applications
Photovoltaic Cells
Solid-State Lighting
Sensors
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Schaffner Launches RFI filters Integrated with IEC Inlet C14 or C20
Kemtron Introduces Superior Quality EMC Shielding Gasket
Electrolube Unveils Form-in-Place EMI Shielding Materials
Tech-Etch Introduces EMI/RFI Shielding Low-Profile, Clip-On Gasket
Creative Materials Launches Innovative Range of Washable Conductive Inks and Coatings
Schaffner Extends Range of Single-Phase EMC filters
Federal-Mogul to Launch High Thermal Conductivity Materials
Schaffner Expands Portfolio of FN 2000 Series Filters
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Integral Technologies and PolyOne Ink Licensing agreement
Zircotec Announces Development of Conductive Ceramic Coatings for Composite Battery Casings in EVs
NSG Creates Thinnest Transparent Electro-conductive Coating Glass
Haydale Enters into Strategic Agreement with Imagine Intelligent Materials
Cybershield Takes Over Seleco
GI Plastek Extends In-House EMI/EFI Shielding Capabilities
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Market by Category
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growing Focus on Smart Grids Offer Opportunities
Rising Military Applications of COTS Products Promotes MIL-STD-461F Compliance
US Electronic Manufacturing Sector's Move to Asia Challenges EMI/RFI Shielding Materials & Technologies Market
Regulatory Overview
Overview of EMC in the US
B. Market Analytics
9.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Regulatory Overview
Overview of Canadian EMC Regulation
B. Market Analytics
9.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Regulatory Overview
EMC in Japan
B. Market Analytics
9.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Regulatory Overview
EU EMC - A Glimpse
B. Market Analytics
9.4.1 France
Market Analysis
9.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
9.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
9.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
9.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
A. Market Analysis Regulatory Overview
Overview of EMC in Russia
B. Market Analytics
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth
Increased R&D Investments by Asian Companies Augurs Well for the Market
B. Market Analytics
9.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Regulatory Overview
Overview of EMC in China
B. Market Analytics
9.5.2 South Korea
Market Analysis
9.5.3 Taiwan
Market Analysis
9.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
9.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
9.7 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
EMC Regulations in Brazil
Overview of EMC in Brazil
B. Market Analytics
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80)
- The United States (46)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (12)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)
- Latin America (1)
