Global Photonic Crystals Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Robust Opportunities Prevail in Aerospace & Defense Sector

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photonic Crystals: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Photonic Crystals in US$ by the following Application Areas:



Solar & PV Cells

Displays

LEDs

Optical Fibers

Others

The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Corning Incorporated (USA)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)

Furukawa Co. Ltd. (Japan)

GLOphotonics SAS (France)

Gooch & Housego PLC (UK)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (USA)

MicroContinuum Inc. (USA)

NKT Photonics A/S (Denmark)

Opalux, Inc. (Canada)

Photonic Lattice, Inc. (Japan)

Teledyne Scientific & Imaging (USA)

Zecotek Photonics, Inc. (Canada)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Photonic Crystals: Breakthrough Innovation in the Physics of Light Creating a New Paradigm in Electronic Interconnects

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years for Photonic Crystals Market

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Consumer of Photonic Crystals

China: The Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Dominant Role

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Photonic Crystals Assume Critical Importance in Industrial Applications

Robust Opportunities Prevail in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Market Set to Make Gains in Life Sciences & Healthcare Domain

1- & 2-D Photonic Crystals: The Current Standard, 3-D Crystals Show Promise for the Long Run

3D Photonic Crystals Witness New Milestones in Development

LEDs: The Major Application Market for Photonic Crystals

Improved Cell Efficiency Drives Use of Photonic Crystals in Solar & PV Cells

Growing Demand for Higher Data Rates Drives Market for Photonic Crystals-based Optical Fibers

Factors Driving Demand for Data in a Nutshell

Photonic Crystals Fuel Transformation in Display Technologies

Use of Photonic Crystal Fibers as Sensors Expands its Functionality

Photonic Crystals Gain Significant Attention in Enhancing Performance of Sensing Applications

Growing Popularity of Photonic Crystals-based Integrated Sensors

Sizing and Locating Bandgap - A Focus on Methods for Computational Modeling

Lack of Sound Fabrication Methodologies - A Key Hurdle to Market Growth

Key Issues in Fabrication of Photonic Crystals with Higher Dimensions

Key Research Advancements Announced in the Recent Past

Combination of Quantum Dots and Photonic Crystals - A New Research Endeavor for Efficient Lighting

Research Shows Photonic Crystals Enhance Light Output Cost Effectively in InGaN LEDs

Osmotic Pressure-Based Microcapsulate Photonic Crystals

Photonic Crystal-based Nanolaser Biosensor for Disease Detection



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Photonic Crystals - An Introduction

Types of Photonic Crystals Structures

1-D Photonic Crystals

2-D Photonic Crystals

3-D Photonic Crystals

The Working of Photonic Crystals

Application Areas of Photonic Crystals-Based Components & Modules

Solar & PV Cells

Displays

LEDs

Optical Fibers

Others

A Peek into History of Photonic Crystals



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the World Photonic Crystals Market



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

De La Rue and Opalux Unveil Mylmage Security Feature for Polycarbonate Identification Documents

Corning and Kaiam Demonstrate Co-Packaged Photonic Interconnect

Oclaro Launches New Photonic ICTs and ICRs



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Lumentum to Acquire Oclaro

Zecotek Photonics Opens New LFS Crystal Production Facility in Shanghai

Lightwave Logic Snaps Up BrPhotonics' Polymer Technology IP Assets

NanoGaN Acquires Quasi-Photonic-Crystal Technology Patents from Luxtaltek

Opalux Inks Strategic Partnership with De La Rue

NKT Photonics to Acquire Onefive

Zecotek Inks Supply agreement with EBO Optoelectronics of Shanghai

NKT Photonics to Acquire Fianium



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Market Analysis by Geographic Region

Market Analysis by Application



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: A Prime Market for Photonic Crystals

2D Photonic Crystals Gain Traction

Competitive Scenario

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.6 Rest of World

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 15

The United States (6)

Canada (1)

Japan (3)

Europe (4) France (1) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (1) Rest of Europe (1)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

