Global Photonic Crystals Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Robust Opportunities Prevail in Aerospace & Defense Sector
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photonic Crystals: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Photonic Crystals in US$ by the following Application Areas:
- Solar & PV Cells
- Displays
- LEDs
- Optical Fibers
- Others
The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Corning Incorporated (USA)
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Furukawa Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- GLOphotonics SAS (France)
- Gooch & Housego PLC (UK)
- Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- MicroContinuum Inc. (USA)
- NKT Photonics A/S (Denmark)
- Opalux, Inc. (Canada)
- Photonic Lattice, Inc. (Japan)
- Teledyne Scientific & Imaging (USA)
- Zecotek Photonics, Inc. (Canada)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Photonic Crystals: Breakthrough Innovation in the Physics of Light Creating a New Paradigm in Electronic Interconnects
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years for Photonic Crystals Market
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Consumer of Photonic Crystals
China: The Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Dominant Role
Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Photonic Crystals Assume Critical Importance in Industrial Applications
Robust Opportunities Prevail in Aerospace & Defense Sector
Market Set to Make Gains in Life Sciences & Healthcare Domain
1- & 2-D Photonic Crystals: The Current Standard, 3-D Crystals Show Promise for the Long Run
3D Photonic Crystals Witness New Milestones in Development
LEDs: The Major Application Market for Photonic Crystals
Improved Cell Efficiency Drives Use of Photonic Crystals in Solar & PV Cells
Growing Demand for Higher Data Rates Drives Market for Photonic Crystals-based Optical Fibers
Factors Driving Demand for Data in a Nutshell
Photonic Crystals Fuel Transformation in Display Technologies
Use of Photonic Crystal Fibers as Sensors Expands its Functionality
Photonic Crystals Gain Significant Attention in Enhancing Performance of Sensing Applications
Growing Popularity of Photonic Crystals-based Integrated Sensors
Sizing and Locating Bandgap - A Focus on Methods for Computational Modeling
Lack of Sound Fabrication Methodologies - A Key Hurdle to Market Growth
Key Issues in Fabrication of Photonic Crystals with Higher Dimensions
Key Research Advancements Announced in the Recent Past
Combination of Quantum Dots and Photonic Crystals - A New Research Endeavor for Efficient Lighting
Research Shows Photonic Crystals Enhance Light Output Cost Effectively in InGaN LEDs
Osmotic Pressure-Based Microcapsulate Photonic Crystals
Photonic Crystal-based Nanolaser Biosensor for Disease Detection
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Photonic Crystals - An Introduction
Types of Photonic Crystals Structures
1-D Photonic Crystals
2-D Photonic Crystals
3-D Photonic Crystals
The Working of Photonic Crystals
Application Areas of Photonic Crystals-Based Components & Modules
Solar & PV Cells
Displays
LEDs
Optical Fibers
Others
A Peek into History of Photonic Crystals
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the World Photonic Crystals Market
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
De La Rue and Opalux Unveil Mylmage Security Feature for Polycarbonate Identification Documents
Corning and Kaiam Demonstrate Co-Packaged Photonic Interconnect
Oclaro Launches New Photonic ICTs and ICRs
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Lumentum to Acquire Oclaro
Zecotek Photonics Opens New LFS Crystal Production Facility in Shanghai
Lightwave Logic Snaps Up BrPhotonics' Polymer Technology IP Assets
NanoGaN Acquires Quasi-Photonic-Crystal Technology Patents from Luxtaltek
Opalux Inks Strategic Partnership with De La Rue
NKT Photonics to Acquire Onefive
Zecotek Inks Supply agreement with EBO Optoelectronics of Shanghai
NKT Photonics to Acquire Fianium
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Market Analysis by Geographic Region
Market Analysis by Application
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: A Prime Market for Photonic Crystals
2D Photonic Crystals Gain Traction
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.6 Rest of World
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 15
- The United States (6)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (4)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2bxqg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Optoelectronics
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.