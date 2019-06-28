Global Cloud Gaming Market 2019-2024 by Devices Type, Genre, Technology, Gamers, Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market to reach a value of US$ 2,579 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 22% during 2019-2024.



Increasing mobile gaming audience and digitalization in gaming technology are two of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, constant update and maintenance of a backup are some of the benefits provided by cloud gaming. This eliminates the need for keeping physical copies of software and minimizes the overall gaming cost.



Moreover, cloud gaming also offers a reduction of data storage and ease of accessibility to the users. All these factors have contributed to the overall popularity of cloud gaming.



Additionally, improving network connectivity, availability of instant play games, and download- and installation-free gameplays on almost all operating systems and devices such as Android, Linux, Mac, iOS and Chrome OS are also catalyzing the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global cloud gaming market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global cloud gaming industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the devices type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the genre?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gamers?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cloud gaming industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cloud gaming industry?

What is the structure of the global cloud gaming industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cloud gaming industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cloud Gaming Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Devices Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Genre

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Gamers

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Devices Type

6.1 Smartphones

6.2 Smart TVs

6.3 Consoles

6.4 Tablets

6.5 PCs



7 Market Breakup by Genre

7.1 Adventure/Role Playing Games

7.2 Puzzles

7.3 Social Games

7.4 Strategy

7.5 Simulation

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Video Streaming

8.2 File Streaming



9 Market Breakup by Gamers

9.1 Hardcore Gamers

9.2 Casual Gamers



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Utomik B.V.

15.3.2 Nvidia Corporation

15.3.3 Snoost

15.3.4 Numecent Holdings Ltd.

15.3.5 RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex)

15.3.6 Parsec Cloud Inc.

15.3.7 Paperspace

15.3.8 LiquidSky Software Inc.

15.3.9 Simplay Gaming Ltd.

15.3.10 Ubitus Inc.

15.3.11 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.12 Sony

15.3.13 Amazon web services

15.3.14 Google

15.3.15 IBM Corporation

15.3.16 Samsung electronics

15.3.17 GameFly

15.3.18 CiiNow, Inc.



