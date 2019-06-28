Global Classifieds Annual Report 2019: Company Spotlights - Highlighting the Big Players in the Industry from Adevinta to Xianyu
The "2019 Global Classifieds Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
What are the Top 50 classified/marketplace sites and apps globally? Which are the three market leaders in each country? Are you on the list?
We've got the answers.
In the new report, you'll find:
- Top 50: ranking the largest classified and marketplace sites and apps, around the world - with some surprises
- Industry Trends: transactions and the race to new revenue streams
- Company Spotlights: highlighting the big players in the industry from Adevinta to Xianyu - and everyone in-between
- Companies to Watch: see what four companies are doing that you're not
- Across the Globe: who are the leading companies from 60 countries around the world
- New Products and Services: see what's trending and what's not
- And much more
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Industry trends
- Getting into the transaction: The ultimate goal?
- Innovation trajectory is with mobile-first marketplaces
- Horizontals take on verticals to drive new revenue
- Mobile horizontals best placed to beat incumbents
- AI in marketplaces: LetGo, KupujemProdajem and Styria
Company spotlights
- Adevinta: Post-Schibsted future looks bright
- Allegro: From cooperation to competition with OLX
- Axel Springer: New autos / real estate spinoff entity
- Carousell: Big growth story in users, but revenue weak
- Craigslist: Record revenue despite shrinking visitors
- EBay: Is profitable classifieds division for sale?
- MercadoLibre: Growing c-to-c presence in Latin America
- Naspers: Restructure, rebranding and investments
- Ringier: Global collaboration driving growth
- Schibsted: Blocket is a challenge for Scandinavian major
- Shopee: From launch to world's fifth largest c-to-c site
- Xianyu: Chinese app goes after the left-over economy
Ones to Watch
- Jiji: Aiming to become No. 1 in Africa
- Mooms: A niche marketplace for mums
- Shafa.ua: The largest c-to-c clothing classified in Europe
- Youla: The mobile-first marketplace challenging Avito
Top 50 marketplaces and classifieds sites
New products and tech: Global roundup
Top marketplaces and classifieds by country
Companies in this edition
- Adevinta
- Allegro
- Axel Springer
- Carousell
- Craigslist
- EBay
- Jiji
- KupujemProdajem
- LetGo
- MercadoLibre
- Mooms
- Naspers
- Page
- Ringier
- Schibsted
- Shafa.ua
- Shopee
- Styria
- Xianyu
- Youla
