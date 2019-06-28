The BNKR to Launch the First Beach CrossFit Box in Sri Lanka to Get Tourists Back to the Region

Beach Retreats in Sri Lanka First CrossFit box on the beach in Sri Lanka

The first beach CrossFit box in Sri Lanka has been built to tap into the fitness travel market and drive more tourists to the region after the Easter bombings.

We want to help make Sri Lanka one of the top locations in the world for people to travel to in order to get fit, refresh and recharge.” — Victoria Pester

KALPITIYA, NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE, SRI LANKA, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BNKR is an exciting new beach destination for fitness, sport & health enthusiasts. Its facilities consist of CrossFit Kalpitiya , a strength and conditioning gym with access to state of the art equipment, calisthenics park, varied group classes, international trainers and a healthy café right on the beaches of the Indian Ocean.The Kalpitiya peninsula was first put on the tourist map 10 years ago when it was discovered as a kite surfer’s paradise. In just 3 hours from Colombo airport, you are whisked away to an area known for its fishing villages, breath taking sunsets, kitesurfing, whale and dolphin spotting and chilled out vibes.With “Wellness Tourism” becoming the fastest growing travel sector “(in 2017) making it a plus $500bn market,” as stated by Lonely Planet, The BNKR has been built to satisfy an ever increasing demand for busy professionals looking for a holiday to rejuvenate and get back into shape. And the timing couldn't be better in helping to drive tourists back to the region after the Easter bombings in April.The BNKR’s Founder and Managing Director, Victoria Pester, said, “We want to help make Sri Lanka one of the top locations in the world for people to travel to in order to get fit, refresh and recharge. We hope by building the first ever beach CrossFit in Kalpitiya, we will help do just that.”Moving away from Sri Lanka’s more traditional gyms, The BNKR focuses on “Primitive Fitness” techniques, encouraging clients to focus on primal functional movements, immerse themselves in their natural surroundings, go wild, play and become better at being human. This “paleolithic” approach to fitness and nutrition is becoming more and more popular amongst elite athletes and celebrities.Whilst catering for fitness holidays and retreats , The BNKR also hopes to attract a big domestic following. With a growing interest in fitness and nutrition in Sri Lanka, The BNKR offers a haven from the city and a chance to reconnect with oneself, nature and check in with both their physical and mental health. Offering nutrition consultation, one-to-one personal training as well as group classes, the main objective is giving clients the right tools to continue their fitness journey even when the holiday is over.James Jones, Senior Trainer at The BNKR with CrossFit Level 3 certificate and Precision Nutrition Certified states: “A key objective of ours is to become a credible voice in Sri Lanka educating on nutrition, healthy, sustainable living and active lifestyles. We have lost our sense of being human as a consequence of living in a modern, technologically advanced world. We want to help clients rediscover the most important elements of health and fitness: movement, interaction with others and with nature, and having fun whilst doing it!”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.