Valneva Shareholders Approve all Resolutions Recommended by the Management Board at the Annual General Meeting

Saint Herblain (France), June 28, 2019 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs, today announced that all resolutions recommended by the Management Board were approved by the shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held in Paris on June 27, 2019.

The resolutions adopted by Valneva’s shareholders included the 2018 financial statements, the delisting of Valneva’s ordinary shares from the Vienna Stock Exchange, and delegations for the management board to increase the share capital and/or to issue financial instruments.

Additionally, the term of office of Supervisory Board members Frédéric Grimaud, Alexander von Gabain, James Sulat, Anne-Marie Graffin and Louisa Mary Shaw-Marotto has been renewed until June 2022. Valneva’s Supervisory Board now comprises seven members, including Dr. Balaji Muralidhar and Ms. Sandra Poole whose term of office runs until June 2020.

Former Supervisory board members Dr. Ralf Clemens and Dr. Alain Munoz are expected to join Valneva’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) which will be formed in the near future.

The detailed voting results of the AGM will be made available in the “Investors & Media” section of the Company’s corporate website at the beginning of next week.

Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with approximately 480 employees. More information is available at www.valneva.com .

