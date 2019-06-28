CULTURE AMP CEO DIDIER ELZINGA AWARDED ONE OF THE “BEST CEOs for WOMEN” IN THE U.S., BY COMPARABLY

Comparably Awards also ranked Culture Amp in the Top 50 for “Best Leadership Team” category

June 27, 2019 -- Didier Elzinga, CEO and co-founder of Culture Amp -- the leading People & Culture Platform -- was recently named in Comparably Awards’ top 50 in the Best CEOs for Women category among Small & Mid-size companies [less than 500 employees]. The top ranking was awarded, in part, as a result of the high engagement of Culture Amp’s female-identifying employees who participated in the survey within the last year. In the same survey, Culture Amp’s leadership team was voted among the Best Leadership Teams in the country by the company’s global employees who participated in the survey.

“It is a tremendous honor for myself and Culture Amp’s leadership team to find ourselves at the top of these lists. Ultimately the legacy that I want to leave is not only to help other companies put Culture First via our platform but also to build a Culture First company ourselves,” Elzinga stated. “Part of that commitment to Culture First is a commitment to diversity and inclusion and so, whilst the award is gratifying, seeing that most of the award winners are men means there is still a long way for us to go as an industry!”

In 2011, Culture Amp pioneered a real-time employee engagement platform. Today the company is an influential resource for HR leaders and People & Culture teams by helping companies take action to improve employee engagement, implement meaningful Diversity & Inclusion initiatives and foster learning and development. According to Elzinga, Culture Amp’s mission is to positively impact 100 million people’s lives by creating a better world of work. The company currently has a base of more than 2,200 customers and the largest independent dataset in the industry.

Comparably, a leading workplace and compensation site, releases these rankings annually and there are no fees, nominations or obligations required to be considered. Comparably Awards’ final data set was compiled from nearly 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies. The answer to each survey question was given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size across the U.S. Additional weight was given to scores at companies with more participation from their employees.

Commenting on the ‘Best Leadership Team’ accolade, Comparably’s CEO Jason Nazar said, "The Best Leadership Teams are companies that have the most effective combination of executives and senior managers in business, as rated on by employees. These leaders collectively inspire their teams to do their best work, while creating a positive environment that delivers results."

Culture Amp is committed to helping global companies become Culture First by helping companies collect, act and take action on employee feedback, and by building a community of people who are committed to this same goal. Culture First, Culture Amp’s annual global conference -- brings together top thought leaders and experts in the HR and workplace culture communities and will take place July 30th -31st, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. To find out more or to register to attend, visit www.culturefirst.com.

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp is the leading People & Culture Platform that helps companies take action to improve employee engagement, retention and performance. Culture Amp is a Culture First certified B Corporation used by over 2,200 customers including Airbnb, KIND Snacks, Mercy Health, Salesforce, Slack and McDonald’s. Started in Melbourne with offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, London, and New York, Culture Amp has raised $76.3M USD from Index Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Blackbird Ventures. Learn more at www.cultureamp.com and @CultureAmp.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make work more transparent and rewarding. Employees can access the platform’s salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs, and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and a fast growing SaaS solution for employer branding. For more information on the platform, workplace culture studies, and salary reports go to www.comparably.com. For Comparably’s annual Best Places to Work Awards, go to www.comparably.com/awards.





