Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Declares Season of Savings with Summer Long Deals

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit gives guests more reasons to celebrate summer with an array of enticing offers including catering specials, $1 Big Yellow Cups, Kids Eat Free Sundays and more.



For everyone’s ritual summertime gatherings from weddings, pool parties and family get togethers, Dickey’s is offering guests 10% off their catering order of $100 dollars or more between now and July 28th.



“Barbecue isn’t food made fast, it’s food made for memories and we take pride in complementing our guest’s lifestyle regardless of where they’re celebrating,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.



Dine-in guests can pick-up an iconic Big Yellow Cup for just $1 until July 14th or stop by to enjoy an array of weekday specials featuring $3 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches on Wednesdays and Kids Eat Free Sunday at participating locations.



All of Dickey’s summer long offers can be found under current deals at dickeys.com and guests can always stay up to date with new specials by joining the Big Yellow Cup Club or by following Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here.



Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.





Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 972-248-9899 gmartin@dickeys.com

