Hoyer Leads Congressional Delegation to Denmark, Ukraine, Hungary, Luxembourg

– House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) is leading a Congressional Delegation over the district work period to Denmark, Ukraine, Hungary, and Luxembourg to reaffirm the importance of the NATO alliance and the United States’s strong support for democracy in Europe.

“The United States stands with our European allies in support of democracy,” said Leader Hoyer. “This delegation will deliver a clear message to our allies that the United States is committed to NATO and its principle of common defense. We must take seriously threats to democracy from within and without. We will not allow Russian aggression to go unchecked, and we must all work together to strengthen our core democratic institutions.”

Beginning in Copenhagen, Denmark, Hoyer will deliver remarks at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on the threats and challenges facing democracies in the twenty-first century. He will then join a panel discussion with other Members of Congress for a discussion on defending democratic values. The delegation will also meet with key leaders who are attending the Summit.

Next, the delegation will travel to Kyiv, Ukraine, where they will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The delegation will sit down with anti-corruption activists and representatives from non-governmental organizations to discuss their work to strengthen democracy in Ukraine. The delegation will also discuss critical issues around energy security with the CEO of Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolyev. In addition, the delegation will pay their respects at Babyn Yar, the site of a massacre of Jews during the Holocaust, and they will lay a wreath in Maidan Square in memory of the protesters killed there.

The delegation will then travel to Budapest, Hungary, where they will meet with government officials, opposition leaders, and civil society activists. Serious concerns have been raised with the democratic backsliding taking place in Hungary, and the delegation will raise these issues during their meetings.

Finally, the delegation will travel to Luxembourg for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly. Hoyer will deliver an address to the Assembly. As one of the founding members of the Assembly, he will speak about the need to strengthen multilateral institutions to protect democracy and the importance of legislators in leading the effort to demonstrate democracies’ ability to deliver a better life for their citizens. The delegation will then participate in a number of working group meetings on a range of issues, including security, economic issues, gender issues, human rights, and countering terrorism. The delegation will also lay a wreath at the American Luxembourg Military Ceremony, where more than 5,000 Americans who served during WWII were laid to rest.

The other Members of the Congressional Delegation are: Reps. Tom Cole (OK-04), Steve Cohen (TN-09), Garret Graves (LA-06), and Val Demings (FL-10).