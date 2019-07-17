Dr. Kenneth Rebong explains what you should know about Mental Health Treatments

Pediatrician Dr Kenneth Rebong, San Jose, California Dr Kenneth Rebong, medical doctor, California Dr Kenneth Rebong, medical doctor, California Kenneth Rebong, MD, doctor in California Dr Kenneth Rebong, medical doctor, California

Dr. Kenneth P. Rebong’s new article is a guide to creating mental health treatment plans, what a mental health treatment plan is, why it is needed.

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to making the treatment plan work. However, time and effort need to be put in from both the ends to ensure that the plan is followed.” — Dr. Kenneth P. Rebong, pediatrician

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Also children and adolescents are sometimes facing mental health issues. Upon consultation with their psychiatrist, therapist, mental health counselor, or any other mental health professional, they may be told of the need for a treatment plan in their case. When appropriate, your health care provider may sit down with you and write out a mental health treatment plan. At this point, you may wonder why the doctor didn’t simply prescribe the meds that your child needs and save both his/her and your time.Dr. Kenneth Rebong has published an overview article on such issues. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Rebong at https://drkennethrebong.wordpress.com/ It is crucial to understand that a proper mental health treatment plan is the way to go when your child or teenager is dealing with a serious mental health issue. What is a mental health treatment plan, and what are the aims of this treatment plan? And how can one make a successful treatment plan? Let’s find out.What Is a Mental Health Treatment Plan?A mental health care plan is a plan for people with mental health issues. This plan is generally composed by their doctors for treating their mental condition. The plan highlights the type of health care the patient requires and covers the aims and objectives of the entire treatment process. All of this and other details are spelled out in the form of a rough timeline that makes it easier to follow.Who Is Eligible for a Mental Health Treatment Plan?A mental health treatment plan is primarily beneficial for people with mental health conditions ranging from minor issues to major ones to everything in between. In addition to those suffering from mental illnesses, people with anxiety issues, distress, developmental, or learning disabilities can also be considered for mental health treatment plans. This form of mental health care is also great for bullies or those being bullied or suffering from gender dysphoria.What Are the Reasons to Have a Treatment Plan?As it is widely known that planning helps you stay organized and on top of all things, there are benefits of a treatment plan beyond just that.A mental health treatment plan provides a guideline for both the therapist and client that allows both parties to stay on the same page. There is also a lesser risk of anything going wrong or any sort of miscommunication between the therapist and client since they have settled on terms and conditions beforehand.Tips to Create a Treatment PlanA treatment plan varies depending on the mental issue of a patient that a healthcare professional is dealing with. That being said, all treatment plans follow the basic template given below:1. Patient InformationAt the top of the page, the counselor will fill in the personal information of their patient such as their name, social security number, insurance information, the date of the plan, etc.2. Diagnostic SummaryIn this section, the counselor will spell out the patient’s summary diagnosis and the duration of the treatment.3. Aims and GoalsThe third part will include issues, objectives, and goals. And the time frame within which they intend to achieve said goals.4. SignatureLast but not least, the signatures of both the therapist and the patient are needed to seal the deal.There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to making the treatment plan work. However, time and effort need to be put in from both the ends to ensure that the plan is followed and that the treatment is a success.About Kenneth Pomar Rebong , MDDr. Kenneth P. Rebong , a medical doctor in San Jose, California, specializes in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. The scope of his practice is from age 0 to 21. He graduated from FEUNRMF University in Manila, Philippines and completed his residency at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA.ReferencesBlog: https://drkennethrebong.wordpress.com/ News: https://hype.news/dr-kenneth-pomar-rebong/

Treating Pediatric Mental Health. Every child or young adult who needs mental health treatment should have high-quality services available to them.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.