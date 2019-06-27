Watford Holdings Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watford Holdings Ltd. ("Watford" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WTRE) announced today the pricing of $175.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes") offered pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem a portion of its 8½% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (the "Preference Shares") pursuant to the Company's call option related to those Preference Shares, and to use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes have a 10-year final maturity, a fixed-rate coupon of 6.50% payable semi-annually and a par call option beginning in year 5. The Notes are expected to receive Tier 3 capital treatment under the Bermuda Monetary Authority's capital requirement rules.

The Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

About Watford Holdings Ltd.

Watford Holdings Ltd. is a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company with approximately $1.2 billion in capital as of March 31, 2019, with operations in Bermuda, the United States, and Europe.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”) provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, for purposes of the PSLRA or otherwise, generally can be identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or similar expressions that indicate future events. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the closing of the offering and the redemption of the Preference Shares. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including: uncertainties as to the closing of the offering and the Company's ability to satisfy the closing conditions related to the offering; uncertainties as to the redemption of the Preference Shares; market conditions; and other risks set forth in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-230080), as amended, filed with the SEC, and in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Watford disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or circumstances or other factors.

