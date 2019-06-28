AMAZON RELEASES eBOOK, "RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, INC". - A BUSINESS PLAN FOR CONGRESS AND VOTERS

Restructure America, Inc.- Future Cover Draft

Debates, Elections, Voters the information is missing! "Restructure America, Inc." provides Simple Solutions to Complex Problems for Candidates and Voters.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debates require background information and RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, INC. provides the best researched information for Improving Congress; Increasing and Apportioning Revenues; Understanding the Foreign Competition; Controlling Costs and Improving the Balance Sheet of the citizens' corporation.America, Inc. is simply a business and every American citizen is a stakeholder. The management (Congress) is responsible for creating programs and providing funds for the stakeholders' employment, health, security and retirement.This book is a one-sitting read, yet, the depth and breadth of the solutions offered are grounded in enormous international experience.The media in the USA needs equally as much background as the citizenry or administration. This book is a prompter for interviewers, journalists, script writers and producers at every level. The better prepared the interviewers are the better the questions to be addressed to candidates for every office.ELECTIONS 2020 are hugely important and "RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, INC." is available free-of-cost for a limited time on Amazon as an eBook to help the media, the voters and the candidates. It is non-partisan and less than one hour to read.



