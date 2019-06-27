SMART Global Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART”) (NASDAQ: SGH), parent company of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended May 31, 2019.



Financial Highlights Q3FY19:

Net sales of $235.7 million

GAAP EPS of $0.08

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34

GAAP gross margin of 18.3%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 18.5%

Cash and equivalents of $126 million

Cash flow from operations up 19% sequentially to $46 million

Specialty Products revenue YTD up 12% to $354 million

“Despite significant declines in memory pricing that caused our revenue to be weaker than expected during our third fiscal quarter, we were able to achieve non-GAAP earnings which was within the range of our guidance,” commented Ajay Shah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Importantly, during the quarter we maintained our gross margins and generated $46 million in cash flow from operations, ending the quarter with $126 million in cash on the balance sheet thus positioning us well to execute on our growth strategies.”

“As we look forward to our fourth fiscal quarter ending in August, we are forecasting significantly better revenue and earnings performance even though the memory pricing environment remains weak. This is due to improvements in Specialty Memory unit volumes and strength in Specialty Compute,” concluded Mr. Shah.

Quarterly Financial Results GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (In millions, except per share amounts) Q3 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY18 Q3 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY18 Net sales $ 235.7 $ 304.1 $ 335.5 $ 235.7 $ 304.1 $ 335.5 Gross profit $ 43.0 $ 57.1 $ 78.1 $ 43.7 $ 57.8 $ 78.5 Operating income $ 7.4 $ 22.5 $ 48.7 $ 13.2 $ 27.7 $ 53.8 Net income $ 1.9 $ 12.8 $ 31.9 $ 7.9 $ 18.0 $ 43.0 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.08 $ 0.55 $ 1.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.77 $ 1.84 (1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Information” section and the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below or further detail on the non-GAAP financial reporting referenced above and a reconciliation of such measures to our nearest GAAP measures.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based upon management's current expectations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 ending August 30, 2019. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. SMART undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Net Sales $270 to $280 million Gross Margin - GAAP / Non-GAAP 19% to 21% Diluted EPS - GAAP $0.33 to $0.43 Share-based compensation per share $0.18 Intangible amortization per share $0.04 Diluted EPS - Non-GAAP $0.55 to $0.65 Expected diluted share count 23.5 million

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and statements made during the above-referenced conference call will contain "forward-looking statements" including among other things, statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of SMART (including the business outlook for the next fiscal quarter) and statements regarding growth drivers in SMART’s industries and markets. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: business and economic conditions and growth trends in the technology industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; changes in seasonal impacts on our results; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products, additional capacity and acquisitions; the DRAM market and the temporary and volatile nature of pricing trends; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with or delays in the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil; reduction in or termination of local content requirements in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; fluctuations in material costs and availability; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; changes in the availability of supply of materials, components or memory products; the inability of Penguin Computing to obtain and retain security clearances to expand its government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SMART’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors and risks as outlined above and in such filings may not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SMART to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. SMART and its subsidiaries operate in a continually changing business environment and new factors emerge from time to time. SMART cannot predict such factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, from such factors on SMART or its subsidiaries’ results. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SMART does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are contained in this press release or will be discussed on our conference call, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and other infrequent or unusual items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results of operations presented on the basis of U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA also does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

The non-GAAP financial results presented herein exclude share-based compensation expense, intangible amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, and other infrequent or unusual items, and with respect to non-GAAP diluted EPS, foreign currency gains (losses). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges, as well as any related tax effects, our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing SMART's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results, to plan and forecast future periods, and to assess performance of certain executives for compensation purposes. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, similarly titled measures may not be used similarly by other companies and therefore may not be comparable between companies.

Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA” tables below for more detail on non-GAAP calculations.

About SMART Global Holdings

The SMART family of companies are global leaders in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions serving the electronics industry with standard and custom products for over 25 years. SMART delivers components, modules and solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile and industrial markets. With the addition of Penguin Computing and the creation of a new business unit, SMART Specialty Compute & Storage Solutions (SCSS), SMART has expanded its serviceable markets into areas requiring specialized computing platforms in artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced modeling and high performance computing. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with custom designs, product quality, technical support, a global footprint, and the ability to provide locally manufactured products in multiple geographies. See www.smartgh.com, www.smartm.com, www.smarth.com, www.smartsscs.com and www.penguincomputing.com for more information.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31,

2019 March 1,

2019 May 25,

2018 May 31,

2019 May 25,

2018 Net sales: Brazil $ 100,982 $ 147,111 $ 232,742 447,372 599,225 Specialty Memory 98,755 115,608 102,735 354,312 315,626 Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions 35,920 41,344 — 131,915 — Total net sales 235,657 304,063 335,477 933,599 914,851 Cost of sales (1)(2) 192,622 246,932 257,423 748,364 705,944 Gross profit 43,035 57,131 78,054 185,235 208,907 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) (2) 11,330 11,238 9,763 34,384 28,165 Selling, general and administrative (1) (2) 24,306 23,442 19,597 73,202 55,502 Total operating expenses 35,636 34,680 29,360 107,586 83,667 Income from operations 7,399 22,451 48,694 77,649 125,240 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (5,001 ) (5,273 ) (4,098 ) (16,149 ) (12,927 ) Other income (expense), net 97 252 (7,145 ) (2,980 ) (7,312 ) Total other expense (4,904 ) (5,021 ) (11,243 ) (19,129 ) (20,239 ) Income before income taxes 2,495 17,430 37,451 58,520 105,001 Provision for income taxes 550 4,644 5,505 12,813 15,256 Net income $ 1,945 $ 12,786 $ 31,946 $ 45,707 $ 89,745 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.56 $ 1.44 $ 2.00 $ 4.09 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.55 $ 1.37 $ 1.96 $ 3.90 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 23,005 22,872 22,206 22,824 21,932 Diluted 23,330 23,359 23,306 23,374 23,020 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 651 $ 607 $ 414 $ 1,803 $ 859 Research and development 673 660 325 1,967 887 Selling, general and administrative 3,109 2,881 2,558 8,866 4,853 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,433 $ 4,148 $ 3,297 $ 12,636 $ 6,599 (2) Includes amortization of intangible assets expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 16 $ 98 $ — $ 130 $ — Research and development — — 245 — 735 Selling, general and administrative 961 961 976 2,883 2,992 Total amortization expense $ 977 $ 1,059 $ 1,221 $ 3,013 $ 3,727





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31,

2019 March 1,

2019 May 25,

2018 May 31,

2019 May 25,

2018 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 43,035 $ 57,131 $ 78,054 $ 185,235 $ 208,907 GAAP gross margin 18.3% 18.8% 23.3% 19.8% 22.8% Add: Share-based compensation included in cost of sales 651 607 414 1,803 859 Add: Intangible amortization included in cost of sales 16 98 — 130 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 43,702 $ 57,836 $ 78,468 $ 187,168 $ 209,766 Non-GAAP gross margin 18.5% 19.0% 23.4% 20.0% 22.9% Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 35,636 $ 34,680 $ 29,360 $ 107,586 $ 83,667 Less: Share-based compensation expense included in opex Research and development 673 660 325 1,967 887 Selling, general and administrative 3,109 2,881 2,558 8,866 4,853 Total 3,782 3,541 2,883 10,833 5,740 Less: Amortization of intangible assets included in opex Research and development — — 245 — 735 Selling, general and administrative 961 961 976 2,883 2,992 Total 961 961 1,221 2,883 3,727 Less: S-1 related costs — — — — 813 Less: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday) — — — 126 — Less: Acquisition-related expenses — — 591 1,423 591 Less: Diligence expenses 431 — — 431 — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 30,462 $ 30,178 $ 24,665 $ 91,890 $ 72,796 Reconciliation of income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 7,399 $ 22,451 $ 48,694 $ 77,649 $ 125,240 GAAP operating margin 3.1% 7.4% 14.5% 8.3% 13.7% Add: Share-based compensation expense 4,433 4,148 3,297 12,636 6,599 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 977 1,059 1,221 3,013 3,727 Add: S-1 related costs — — — — 813 Add: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday) — — — 126 — Add: Acquisition-related expenses — — 591 1,423 591 Add: Diligence expenses 431 — — 431 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 13,240 $ 27,658 $ 53,803 $ 95,278 $ 136,970 Non-GAAP operating margin 5.6% 9.1% 16.0% 10.2% 15.0%





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31,

2019 March 1,

2019 May 25,

2018 May 31,

2019 May 25,

2018 Reconciliation of income before income taxes: GAAP income before income taxes $ 2,495 $ 17,430 $ 37,451 $ 58,520 $ 105,001 Add: Share-based compensation expense 4,433 4,148 3,297 12,636 6,599 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 977 1,059 1,221 3,013 3,727 Add: S-1 related costs — — — — 813 Add: Legal fees - Term loan (payment holiday) — — — 126 — Add: Acquisition-related expenses — — 591 1,423 591 Add: Diligence expenses 431 — — 431 — Add: Foreign currency (gains)/losses 144 (47) 6,932 3,481 7,259 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 8,480 $ 22,590 $ 49,492 $ 79,630 $ 123,990 Reconciliation of provision for income taxes: GAAP provision for income taxes $ 550 $ 4,644 $ 5,505 $ 12,813 $ 15,256 GAAP effective tax rate 22.0% 26.6% 14.7% 21.9% 14.5% Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (14) 5 (1,025) (347) (1,744) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 564 $ 4,639 $ 6,530 $ 13,160 $ 17,000 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 6.7% 20.5% 13.2% 16.5% 13.7% Reconciliation of net income and earnings per share (diluted): GAAP net income $ 1,945 $ 12,786 $ 31,946 $ 45,707 $ 89,745 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Share-based compensation 4,433 4,148 3,297 12,636 6,599 Amortization of intangible assets 977 1,059 1,221 3,013 3,727 S-1 related costs — — — — 813 Legal fees - Term loan (payment holiday) — — — 126 — Acquisition-related expenses — — 591 1,423 591 Diligence expenses 431 — — 431 — Foreign currency (gains)/losses 144 (47) 6,932 3,481 7,259 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (14) 5 (1,025) (347) (1,744) Non-GAAP net income $ 7,916 $ 17,951 $ 42,962 $ 66,470 $ 106,990 Shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 23,330 23,359 23,306 23,374 23,020 Non-GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.34 $ 0.77 $ 1.84 $ 2.84 $ 4.65 GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.08 $ 0.55 $ 1.37 $ 1.96 $ 3.90





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31,

2019 March 1,

2019 May 25,

2018 May 31,

2019 May 25,

2018 GAAP net income $ 1,945 $ 12,786 $ 31,946 $ 45,707 $ 89,745 Share-based compensation expense 4,433 4,148 3,297 12,636 6,599 Amortization of intangible assets 977 1,059 1,221 3,013 3,727 Interest expense, net 5,001 5,273 4,098 16,149 12,927 Provision for income tax 550 4,644 5,505 12,813 15,256 Depreciation 5,841 5,868 4,806 17,140 14,928 S-1 related costs — — — — 813 Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday) — — — 126 — Acquisition-related expenses — — 591 1,423 591 Diligence expenses 431 — — 431 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,178 $ 33,778 $ 51,464 $ 109,438 $ 144,586





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) May 31, August 31, 2019

2018

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,099 $ 31,375 Accounts receivable, net 230,177 237,212 Inventories 132,816 221,419 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,052 32,043 Total current assets 520,144 522,049 Property and equipment, net 67,135 56,615 Other noncurrent assets 14,603 22,449 Intangible assets, net 23,326 26,255 Goodwill 44,805 45,394 Total assets $ 670,013 $ 672,762 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 177,519 $ 223,186 Accrued liabilities 36,059 45,190 Current portion of long-term debt 19,087 27,409 Total current liabilities 232,665 295,785 Long-term debt 188,428 184,190 Other long-term liabilities 6,840 5,659 Total liabilities 427,933 485,634 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 696 678 Additional paid-in capital 268,652 250,191 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (186,263 ) (175,995 ) Retained earnings 158,995 112,254 Total shareholders’ equity 242,080 187,128 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 670,013 $ 672,762





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31,

2019 March 1,

2019 May 25,

2018 May 31,

2019 May 25,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,945 $ 12,786 $ 31,946 $ 45,707 $ 89,745 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,817 6,927 6,028 20,152 18,656 Share-based compensation 4,433 4,148 3,297 12,636 6,599 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable and sales returns 46 34 (80 ) (24 ) (13 ) Deferred income tax benefit 677 (650 ) (422 ) 430 (1,376 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 22 (4 ) (14 ) 21 230 Write off of long-term asset — — 250 — 250 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 706 694 714 2,085 2,165 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 91,430 5,669 (45,799 ) 7,658 (86,706 ) Inventories 35,111 17,084 (6,384 ) 82,771 (27,940 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,455 ) 7,424 (5,186 ) 1,787 (3,495 ) Accounts payable (76,442 ) (17,017 ) 46,532 (44,885 ) 83,879 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (15,980 ) 1,959 (2,545 ) (7,622 ) (4,703 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 46,310 39,054 28,337 120,716 77,291 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (10,496 ) (6,232 ) (7,794 ) (30,112 ) (18,251 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 18 32 35 71 101 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (148 ) — (148 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (10,478 ) (6,348 ) (7,759 ) (30,189 ) (18,150 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Long-term debt payment (1,704 ) (1,712 ) (6,093 ) (5,073 ) (18,402 ) Fees paid for revolving line of credit refinancing — — — — (768 ) Payment of costs related to initial public offering — — — — (1,591 ) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 67,500 64,000 69,000 235,500 277,500 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (67,500 ) (64,000 ) (69,000 ) (235,500 ) (277,500 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from share option exercises 297 1,071 1,993 3,770 6,170 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from ESPP 1,335 — — 2,303 — Withholding tax on restricted stock units (11 ) (219 ) — (230 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (83 ) (860 ) (4,100 ) 770 (14,591 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on the cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash * (4,824 ) 374 (4,435 ) (2,432 ) (3,198 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash * 30,925 32,220 12,043 88,865 41,352 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period * 95,174 62,954 58,772 37,234 29,463 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period * $ 126,099 $ 95,174 $ 70,815 $ 126,099 $ 70,815 * Cash balance was adjusted to include restricted cash upon adoption of ASU 2016-18 in fiscal 2019.

