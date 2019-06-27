Sirius Captures No. 1 in MSP 501 Ranking of the Top Managed Service Providers in the World

Sirius recognized for its strategic business decisions, dedication to client support, and intuitive knowledge of the managed services market

/EIN News/ --

San Antonio, TX, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, ranked first in what is widely viewed as the most comprehensive global survey of managed services providers (MSPs), Channel Futures /Channel Partners’ 2019 MSP 501. This marks the third year in a row that Sirius was named the top MSP in the world.



“Every year, we have hundreds more applications than the year before. That means that every year, the competition gets more and more fierce,” said Kris Blackmon, senior editor of Channel Futures / Channel Partners and program lead for the MSP 501. “That Sirius has earned the top spot among the best 501 IT service providers in the world for three years in a row is an achievement worth celebrating and indicative of the excellence its teams display every day.”

Upon hearing the news, Jay Johnson, senior vice president of Sirius Managed Services, remarked, "We are thrilled to top the list for the third year in a row. We continue to provide a forward-thinking portfolio that delivers true business benefits to our clients. Sirius has again made significant investments in our managed services business with the expansion of our Security Operations Center (SOC) footprints, and by growing our portfolio with innovative offerings to meet our clients’ future needs. We are proud to have the best people and methodologies in the industry, which are key contributors to our success.”

“We are honored Channel Futures continues to recognize Sirius,” added Michael Conley, executive vice president of Managed Services and Cloud for Sirius. “We continue to work hard and expand our skill sets for our clients’ critical transformations from legacy infrastructures to various cloud platforms. Our strong security frameworks and services continue to benefit our clients as we modernize their applications and optimize their infrastructure.”

The MSP 501 award ceremony honoring all this year’s recipients will take place at Channel Partners Evolution, Sept. 9 – 12, in Washington, D.C.

Visit Sirius Managed Services online to learn more about how Sirius stabilizes, secures, runs and accelerates legacy environments to future-state IT.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

Jody LaRoque Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 210-918-9575 jody.laroque@siriuscom.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.