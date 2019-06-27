ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Anheuser-Busch InBev…

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 20, 2019



NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased the American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (“Anheuser-Busch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BUD) from March 1, 2018 through October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the filed complaint defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

defendants’ cost cutting measures had largely run their course;



the devaluation of key emerging market currencies and input cost inflation was having a material adverse effect on Anheuser-Busch’s margins, EBITDA and profitability;



Anheuser-Busch had been experiencing less than expected growth and profits in certain key markets;



Anheuser-Busch was not going to be able to maintain its then current dividend and still meet its deleveraging targets;



Anheuser-Busch was at risk of having its credit ratings downgraded;



as a result, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s dividend growth, its cost synergies, its liquidity, and defendants’ then current efforts to deleverage Anheuser-Busch’s balance sheet;



the liquidity and working capital disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) were materially false and misleading;



the risk factor disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the SEC were materially false and misleading;



the representations about Anheuser-Busch’s disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading;



the certifications issued by Defendants Carlos Brito and Felipe Dutra regarding Anheuser-Busch’s disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading; and



based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Anheuser-Busch’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

On October 25, 2018, the Company cut its dividend by 50% to “accelerate deleveraging toward [its] optimal capital structure of around 2x net debt to EBIDTA ratio.” During a conference call on this same day with investors and analysts, the Company’s Chief Financial and Solutions Officer reaffirmed the need to cut the dividend due to “currency volatility.”

On this news, the Company’s ADR price fell $7.71, or more than 9%, to close at $74.54 on October 25, 2018.

