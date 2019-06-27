Forbes Ranked O Bee Credit Union as the top Credit Union in Washington State

/EIN News/ -- TUMWATER, Wash., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second straight year, O Bee Credit Union has been recognized as one of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions. O Bee appears in Forbes’ ranking as the top Credit Union in Washington on its “America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions” list. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to determine the Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions in the United States.

“Statista surveyed more than 25,000 customers in the U.S. for their opinions on their banking relationships. The banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice,” the Forbes article stated.

“It is an honor to be on Forbes America's Best-In-State Credit Union list for the second straight year,” said James Collins, O Bee’s CEO. “We are doing the right things for the community and our members. It’s our unique position in the marketplace, our passion, and creativity from our staff that makes us an award-winning credit union.”

About O Bee Credit Union

O Bee Credit Union (The Olympia Brewing Co. Employees and Families Credit Union) was started February 15, 1955, by Ted McGill, who worked in the bottle house of the brewery. This full-service not-for-profit credit union, owned by its members, has seven branches located in Lacey, Tumwater, Tenino, Yelm, West Olympia, Point Ruston and Fern Hill in Tacoma. Membership is open to all Washington residents. Visit www.obee.com for more information about O Bee Credit Union.

Contact: Lee Wojnar, O Bee Credit Union

Phone: (360) 943-0740

