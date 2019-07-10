Medical doctor and surgeon Tansar Mir, MD, explains the Advantages of Plastic Surgery

Dr Tansar Mir, New York, on television show The Doctors Dr Tansar Mir operating on a patient in a publicized case, photograph by Susan Watts, New York Daily News Dr Tansar Mir, New York, on television show The Doctors Website of Dr Tansar N Mir, New York Dr Tansar N Mir, New York, on Dr Oz Show

Plastic surgery has a long list of benefits. In a new article, Dr. Tansar Mir reviews some of them.

With selective plastic surgery, you may even be able to perform better at work and elsewhere. But as with all medical treatments, make sure to consider it carefully and review the potential risks” — Dr. Tansar Mir, Plastic Surgeon in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plastic surgery is the term used to define the enhancement of your body through different surgical procedures. Besides just working for cosmetic purposes, plastic surgery can also work for other purposes as it rids your body from different injuries after a car accident or injury. Plastic surgery is an extremely common occurrence across the globe with more and more people seeking help for their body.To explain, medical doctor and surgeon Tansar Mir , MD has published an informational article on this subject in an easy-to-understand way. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Mir at https://tansarmirmd.home.blog/ This surgical method has really come as a breath of fresh air and gives hope to people when they have no options left. While plastic surgery has been put under a lot of scrutiny on mainstream media, here we look at some of the reasons why plastic surgery is beneficial for you.Here we go through the advantages of plastic surgery, and how they relate to you specifically:Physical BenefitsPlastic surgery can be extremely beneficial for those that have a physical deformity. We have seen many cases of people benefiting from plastic surgery after going through a damaging experience that injures them in ways more than one.Plastic surgery is known to be helpful for mastectomy patient, individuals that suffer from scarring because of a previous injury and children that have been born with a cleft lip. Plastic surgery can also work wonders for people that don’t specifically have any problems with a body part but want to correct perceived flaws. Hence, there are a lot of physical benefits to see, which weren’t present with previous options.Psychological BenefitsPlastic surgery can greatly boost the self-esteem of a survivor. Imagine going through a car accident and being left with numerous scars and injuries from that accident. Every morning you have to wake up to your scars and be reminded of the accident. With plastic surgery, you don’t have to go through the mental trauma every day, as you can correct the impact of plastic surgery through proper treatment. It is normal for humans to feel insecure because of a specific body part or perceived flaw. This low self-esteem can lead to numerous psychological problems if not treated. However, plastic surgery gives everyone a chance to rejoice and to not carry the burden of flaws throughout their life.EffectsPlastic surgery can do wonders when it comes to making you live longer and happier lives. Most people respond favorably to plastic surgery and become bigger risk-takers after the treatment. People suffering from different injuries and flaws can regain their confidence and aura after going through a plastic surgery treatment. With plastic surgery, people can go out and try experiences and adventures that they were previously scared to try out. Plastic surgery is a harbinger of the good times to comes, as it makes you feel more confident and better about yourself.Once you feel better about yourself, you may even be able to perform better at work and elsewhere. But as with all medical treatments, make sure to consider carefully and review the potential risks.About Dr. Tansar Naveed Mir Dr. Tansar N. Mir is a plastic & reconstructive surgeon in New York. Dr. Mir received his Doctorate of Medicine with Recognition in Research from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine after graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with his Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. Dr. Mir completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY and his residency/fellowship in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery with the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group through Nassau University Medical Center. Dr. Mir is a double board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery.Videos:The Doctors Television Show: Earlier this year we met Dakota who was disfigured by black market silicone butt injections. Watch as plastic surgeon Dr. Tansar Mir performs her silicone removal surgery. To see how the procedure transformed Dakota’s life, see this video.Stony Brook University: Tansar Mir, MD '04 Plastic Surgeon, Tansar Mir

Dr. Tansar Mir on The Doctors Television Show



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.