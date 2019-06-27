As iPad Sales Continue to Increase, Safeware Warns of Potential Damage to These Popular Devices

The iPad’s popularity and prevalence in the industry does not protect it from common perils.

Electronic tablets are known for their versatility, with uses ranging from acting as an e-reader for a vacationer by the beach, to serving as a notepad for a student in a college lecture hall. While the International Data Corporation states that tablet sales as a whole are on the decline, Apple’s earning reports reveal that iPad sales continue to increase. Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, researched iPads as a whole and investigated common threats these devices face.

According to Apple, iPad sales rose to $4.9 billion in Q2 of 2019, marking a 22% increase in sales over last year at the same time. This report of increased sales coincides with the March release of new iPad Mini and iPad Air models.

First released in 2010, iPads continue to increase in popularity. However, their sleek and portable design presents no natural defense against various forms of damage. Safeware’s historic claims data reveals that almost 63% of claims received on iPads are a result of accidental damage from handling (excluding liquid damage), meaning that the device was damaged unintentionally during normal use.

A Safeware customer in Auburn, Alabama was heading to her car after a long day of class. After she got in her car, she threw her backpack on the passenger’s seat and began to drive away. Immediately, she felt a bump in the road. Looking in her rearview mirror, she realized that her iPad Air had fallen out of her backpack and she had accidentally run over it.

Another Safeware customer in Germantown, Tennessee was up late at night reading on her iPad in her bunkbed. As she began to fall asleep, she sat her iPad next to her in the top bunk. In the middle of the night, she heard a loud crash as her iPad slipped off the bed and shattered on the ground below.

“iPads continue to grow in popularity and advance technologically. Unfortunately, these advancements do not correlate to less damage for these devices,” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “Safeware is proud to provide comprehensive iPad protection that allows our customers to own their devices with confidence.”

While the tablet industry continues to shift to favor iPads over other makes and models, these devices are still prone to damage from day-to-day use. Fortunately, Safeware provides comprehensive product protection for iPads and other tablets to grant customers peace-of-mind.

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

