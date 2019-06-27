Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Invitae’s CEO –Invitae’s Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening Tests Can be a 50% Gross Margin Business

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sean George had a clear message: Invitae will never be announcing M&A in an attempt to fill a drop-in revenue. The acquisition of Singular Bio gives Invitae a critical technology that can turn the NIPS business into a 50% gross margin performer once fully integrated into the firm’s process, and if you broke out Invitae's cancer business, it turned a profit as a standalone business as of Q1 of this year.



Read: One-on-One CEO Interview: Invitae (NVTA) Acquires a Critical Technology

