Led by Infocon Systems, Three Best-of-Breed Cloud Providers Create a Seamless EDI and B2Bi Experience

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infocon Systems announced today the successful EDI implementation and ERP integration for one of its key customers Xtreme Mats. The company leveraged Infocon Systems’ 30+ years of expertise developing custom solutions for any industry and the ability to integrate into any business process management system, a rare phenomenon in the EDI marketplace.



As a part of their corporate sales strategy, Xtreme Mats decided to increase its customer base, adding four trading partners to its portfolio. Over a period of time, meeting the EDI mandates from each of their trading partners along with keying and re-keying data into their ERP applications-Quickbooks and ShipStation separately became cumbersome and was more prone to errors affecting the overall growth. “In the world of e-commerce, implementation time and accessibility are crucial. We can’t afford to wait 24-48 hours for a response or support. The Infocon team responded quickly to all of our needs and questions and also explained the entire EDI process so thoroughly we were able to streamline our side of the transaction even further. The implementation time between our EDI partners and our shipping software was 75% faster with Infocon than with any other solution out there we explored. The ongoing support team is quick to react and resolve any issues that arose. The integration is saving us 10 to 15 hours per week.” Brandon Burkey, CEO at Xtreme Mats said.

Infocon Systems worked with Quickbooks (an accounting software for businesses) and our Shipping Partner ShipStation (an order-fulfillment solution for businesses) to create an impeccable solution which delivered breakthrough results almost immediately driving business impact. “EDI is a critical channel for so many merchants looking to grow through the retail channel. Drop shipping can be complex to manage, and the combination of ShipStation and Infocon allowed Xtreme Mats to streamline their processes and grow more quickly without huge costs or overhead. Our mission is to help companies become exceptionally efficient, and that mission was certainly realized here.” Russell Griffin, Senior Director, Channels at ShipStation said.

A custom solution with a seamless EDI workflow to automate the order processing cycle was developed which involved two parts: First, the exchange of the purchase orders and invoices between the trading partners and Xtreme Mats resulting in three times more efficiency. Second, was integrating the EDI data with the two ERPs for information to flow back and forth and in turn to their trading partners. Xtreme Mats now doesn’t need to create purchase orders/invoices manually and can fulfill more orders for its current and future customers, freeing their teams to support more growth. “In a fiercely competitive world of e-commerce it is absolutely necessary to reduce cost of processing orders. Best of breed cloud solutions like Infocon for EDI, ShipStation for shipping and QuickBooks for accounting seamlessly integrate resulting in tremendous cost savings.” Deepak Nijhawan, President at Infocon Systems said.

About Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems is an established EDI solutions company providing a fully managed, easy to use Cloud-based platform and B2B integration into your core business applications. Headquartered in Louisville, KY and backed by a dedicated team of experts for over 30 years, Infocon has been connecting EDI partners with their customers and suppliers, while maintaining seamless workflows to make your transaction processing the most efficient. Infocon’s friendly and knowledgeable support team offers 24/7 follow-up, and allows Infocon to make a difference where it matters the most. For more information, visit https://www.infoconn.com/ and contact us at sales@infoconn.com

Media Contact: Leena P

Email: leena@infoconn.com

Phone: +1 888-339-0722

About Xtreme Mats

Based in Orlando, Xtreme Mats is a mat manufacturing company that specializes in making flexible under-sink, kitchen/vanity custom-fit mats. Their innovative design ensures a snug fit, reducing the potential for water damage to the cabinet and possibly the floors. For more information, visit https://xtrememats.com/

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders — wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offer the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers and fulfillment services, including FedEx, USPS, UPS, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is headquartered in Austin, TX and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com



