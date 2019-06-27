Sky440 Begins Process of Acquiring and Developing Several New CBD and Hemp Products to Market and Sale to the Public

IRVINE, CA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sky440, Inc. (OTC PINK: SKYF) announced today that the company’s Horticulture Development Division is in the process of acquiring and developing what is expected to be health enhancing CBD and Hemp Products to bring to the marketplace. The company is currently in final negotiations to complete the process of distributing and setting up marketing partnerships with several companies to sell its own brand of products that are expected to include the many health benefits of CBD and Hemp in these new products.



Sky440’s Horticulture Development Division plans to launch these new products during the third quarter of 2019 in order to bring long awaited revenue into the company. The first three products will be announced in July and will be available for sale to the public online.

The company is also continuing its efforts to develop new patents, trademarks and other significant intellectual property protections, especially in the area of planned compliance, payment processing, medical billing, information portals and other Internet-based service and related technologies.

In addition, the company will look to expand its base through potential acquisitions that will augment Sky440's Horticulture Development Division’s upcoming product line while ramping up the roll out of the company's CBD and Hemp product line. These products are expected to be launched through Sky440’s new website.

Additional information about Sky440 will be available soon on the Sky440 website at www.sky440.com and current updates are posted regularly on Twitter at www.twitter.com/sky440inc .

About Sky440:

Sky440, Inc. (the 'Company') is a development stage company headquartered at 300 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 400, Irvine California 92618. As of June 27, 2019, the Company’s planned principal operations have commenced at a minimal level, but have not generated revenue therefrom, and as a result Sky440 continues to be classified as a development stage company. The primary objective of Sky440 is to develop two planned divisions: (i) a Products Development Division (the 'PD Division') and (ii) a Horticulture Development Division (the “HDD Division”). In our PD Division, our primary focus and planning has been in three general disciplines, (i) The planned development, manufacturing, sales and servicing of portable housing units; (ii) Planned acquisition and development of consumer-ready products utilizing direct response; and (iii) Planned product development including publishing, marketing and distribution. In our HDD Division, our primary focus and planning have been in five general disciplines: (i) The planned development, manufacturing, sales and servicing of our Grow Vessel product line; (ii) Planned ancillary branded products and consulting services; (iii) Planned compliance, payment processing, medical billing, information portals and other Internet-based services; (iv) The planned acquisition of real property, including the leasing and purchase of real estate; and (v) International opportunities, specifically in planned potential acquisitions of data related companies

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports and filings at http://www.OTCMarkets.com .

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made.

Contact:

Sky440 Investor Relations

IR@sky440.com

