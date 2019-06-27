Clearwater Scientology Volunteer Ministers Turn Their Attention to Solving the Drug Crisis

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center in downtown Clearwater held an “Answers to Drugs” seminar on June 11th. Hosted by Jason Good, a staff member of a drug abuse treatment center that uses technology developed by Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard, the seminar took up the subject of drugs from the most basic information — what drugs are, all the way up to how the most severe addicts are helped to recover and rebuild their lives.



Jason Good explains to attendees of drug seminar at the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center in downtown Clearwater what is really fueling the drug crisis, how he escaped from this and what really helps drug addicts.





The seminar also featured Rev. Dr. Basha P. Jordan Jr., founder of Hope 4 U Outreach. Dr. Jordan’s mission is to offer hope to all who are in need, especially those who are victims of drug addiction. Dr. Jordan talked about his work, but also his journey of recovery. He was a drug addict for 30 years but has been clean since October 13, 1988. Since then, Dr. Jordan has been working diligently to save the lives of addicts and restore broken families.

“Lives are lost and families are destroyed by the scourge of drug addiction,” said Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Scientology Volunteer Minister Center in downtown Clearwater. “We are dedicated to educating our communities as to exactly what drugs are, and what can be done to handle drug addiction.”

The seminar featured information from the booklet “Answers to Drugs”, which is also a chapter in the Scientology Handbook. This includes information about how to help someone withdraw from drugs safely which is done in conjunction with medical treatment as needed. The information is also available in a free online course at www.volunteerministers.org/solutions

The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan: “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid and safety techniques.

