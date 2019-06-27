Mojio Wins 2019 Comparably Award for Best Leadership Team

Leading workplace culture and compensation platform recognizes positiveimpact of Mojio’s leaders on the company’s growing team

Today, Mojio – the leading technology platform and SaaS provider for connected cars – was recognized for having one of the top 50 Best Leadership Teams in the 2019 Comparably Best Places to Work Awards. The Best Leadership Teams category is based on anonymized sentiment ratings and feedback given by Mojio employees about their CEO, executive leadership team, and direct managers.



“From industry veterans, to innovative newcomers, we surround ourselves with driven colleagues that thrive on excellence, candor and change,” said Kenny Hawk, CEO of Mojio. “This award illustrates our commitment to continuously improving our culture and ensuring that Mojio is an amazing place to grow your career.”



"The Best Leadership Teams are from companies that have the most effective combination of executives and senior managers in business, as rated on by their employees," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Kenny Hawk and his leadership team at Mojio are consistently praised for their strategic vision and commitment to creating a transparent and collaborative environment that delivers results."



Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com between June 7, 2018 through June 7, 2019. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. To qualify, large companies (500+ employees) needed a minimum of 75 employee participants and small/mid-sized companies (less than 500 employees) needed a minimum of 25 participants. The final data set was compiled from nearly 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies on Comparably.com.



Winners of the Best Leadership Teams category were determined based on employee ratings of the CEO and the larger executive and management team. The answer to each question was given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size across the U.S. Additional weight was given to scores at companies with more participation from their employees. The four Q2 awards will be announced during the last week of June.



This award win comes on the heels of a major upgrade to the Mojio-powered connected car solution, T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE, and following a $40 million series B funding round announced earlier this year. Mojio’s recent milestones also include ranking as the 2nd fastest growing tech company in Canada by Deloitte, and the debut of two jointly developed connected mobility solutions with Bosch at CES 2019 and NAIAS 2019.





About Mojio

Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the cloud platform and SaaS solution provider of choice to build, launch and scale profitable connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform solutions and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. With real-world data gathered from more than 9 billion miles of driving, Mojio provides a big data analytics framework that uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio has growing teams in Silicon Valley and Vancouver, and counts some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Assurant, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to shape the future of mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees can access the platform's salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs, and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and fastest growing SaaS solutions for employer branding. For more information, go to www.comparably.com. For workplace culture studies and compensation data lists, log onto www.comparably.com/blog.

