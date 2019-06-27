Veritext Legal Solutions Expands Support of Court Reporting Education

Company continues its efforts to advance the profession, helping introduce stenography to a new generation of reporters and provide education in partnership with accredited colleges

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions , the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, announces its expanded support of court reporter educational programs. As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to grow the profession, Veritext partners with accredited schools and programs to provide introductory classes, theory and speed-building to students interested in exploring the career and learning to be a court reporter.



In partnership with the Maryland Community College System, Veritext offers a court reporter training program at its downtown Baltimore location, just blocks from the city’s Inner Harbor. Baltimore City Community College’s Business and Continuing Education division oversees all grades, attendance, completion and certification processing, with Veritext handling registration and space facilitation for the program. Its goal is to provide the training, practice tools and practical insight into the profession to become a reporter in the legal environment or to pursue a career in CART and captioning.

Registration is currently open for the fall trimester in Maryland, which offers both a Theory I and a Speed Development class. Information about fees and a link to online registration are available here .

Veritext is also offering complimentary introductory court reporting courses to new students interested in learning more about the profession.

Project Steno’s Basic Training TM program is being offered by Veritext in Maryland and Delaware. Basic Training TM is Project Steno’s six-week introductory course that allows students and military spouses to learn the basics of steno theory in a virtual classroom environment as a first step before deciding to enter a full two-year program. Registration information for the course beginning July 9 is available by contacting Joe Grabowski, at jgrabowski@veritext.com .

NCRA's A to ZTM Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand course is an eight-week program introducing students to stenographic theory. The class is now being offered at Veritext's Staten Island office in New York. Registration information for the course beginning July 17 is available by contacting Beth Cicero, senior court reporter with the New York State Supreme Court. She can be reached at bcicero@nycourts.gov .

The company is actively recruiting faculty to deliver introductory programs in additional markets as well. Experienced court reporters with an interest in sharing their passion for court reporting with a new generation of stenographers are encouraged to contact Veritext to learn how to get involved in their local communities.

These education opportunities are the latest of Veritext’s ongoing efforts to address the court reporter shortage. The company recently announced the expansion of its court reporter student scholarship program and last month announced it is hosting a series of fundraising events in support of Project Steno .

