VIPREMIUM and VIETBABY 2019 a Success in Ho Chi Minh

Coex-organized exhibitions at SECC welcome almost 20,000 visitors from May 30th to June 2nd

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnam's premier expo for the premium goods and sourcing market, VIPREMIUM, and leading trade event for new families, VIETBABY, were held from May 30th to June 2nd at SECC in Ho Chi Minh, welcoming a total of 19,297 buyers and visitors from related industries. Both exhibitions were organized by Coex, South Korea’s leading event organizer and venue.

The two expos’ official buyers’ program, which included a 1:1 biz-matching program for industry attendees, saw a total of 463 participants from 8 different countries and more than 1,000 trade meetings. Coex’s buyers’ program is the ideal opportunity for those in the local and global new-family and premium sourcing sectors to forge business relationships and trade deals.

The Vietnam Premium Products Fair, VIPREMIUM, is Vietnam’s premier expo for the premium goods and commercial sourcing market. This year, the expo saw more than 200 exhibitors across 250 booths. VietBaby – which is held in concurrence with VIPREMIUM - was launched in 2014, and this year welcomed 150 exhibitors across 200 booths.

The next edition of VIPREMIUM will take place at SECC again in May of 2020, while VIETBABY will take place at I.C.E in Hanoi from September 27th to 29th.

To find out more about VIPREMIUM and VietBaby, visit http://vipremium.vn or http://vietbabyfair.com.

Coex also organizes the Seoul International Sourcing Fair, SIPREMIUM, in Seoul from September 26th to 28th. For more information on Coex events, visit http://www.coexcenter.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.