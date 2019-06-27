Ann Marie Puig Visits Necker Island with Sir Richard Branson

Costa Rican entrepreneur Ann Marie Puig participates in a unique experience with Sir Richard Branson and 49 others on Branson’s Necker Island.

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Necker Island got its start as the private playground for Virgin Airlines founder Sir Richard Branson and quickly became one of the hottest remote destinations in the world. The extroverted entrepreneur recently invited 50 business leaders to spend time on the island with him in an experience designed to “generate synergies that will help build a better world.” Among those that were selected was leading Costa Rican businesswoman and philanthropist Ann Marie Puig.

The event took place earlier this month and saw participation by business minds from all around the globe. It was the first time Branson launched the gathering and it was a huge success. The meeting helped to build strong emotional attachments between the participants and use these to help create a stronger, more united global business community. The businesses involved “offer a great opportunity to generate a positive impact and to build a better future,” according to the meeting’s literature.

Puig was particularly excited to have been selected to participate, representing the Central American business industry as it continues to evolve. She explains, “I was overwhelmed when first approached for this opportunity and didn’t know what to say. It was an honor just to have been chosen, but to be present among other like-minded business owners working to improve international relationships was a complete thrill. It was an emotional and unforgettable experience.”

Entrepreneurs from all over the US, Europe and Latin America met, shared stories and forged new relationships across the three-day event. Some of the others present were founders of companies such as Merqueo, Tinggly.com, Fairtrasa, Tpaga and many more.

Adds Puig, “The experience has been incredible. Branson is one of the most influential people in the world and the most influential in the world I believe in, because he strives to create a more sustainable world. One of the most insightful phrases he said was that ‘if the business does not have a positive impact on society, it is useless.’ It is our responsibility to apply the skills we have to achieve a better world.”

While this was the first year Branson hosted the roundup, the concept of bringing together entrepreneurs from around the world has its roots in a global non-profit organization, Endeavor, which was created in 1997. The concept was first offered by two Endeavor entrepreneurs, Bruno Ocampo-Gonzalez and Ricardo Leyva, in keeping with Endeavor’s goal of helping entrepreneurs who are working to change the world realize their goals.

Puig offers, “The problems of the planet are generated by the attitudes of the society that lives in it, today. We have the world that we have deserved and we must continually fight to make it better.”

About Ann Marie Puig

Ann Marie Puig has been a distinguished Consultant, Assistant Controller, Accounting Manager, Director of Accounting and Finance and Chief Financial Officer for almost 20 years. She is bilingual in Spanish and English and has a reputation for accurate, clear and concise record management in month-end closings, accruals, reconciliations, AP, AR and JE, as well as superior human resource skills. She is extremely knowledgeable in current technology, eCommerce and a variety of Industries.



