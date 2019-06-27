Your communication with the stars of football and fashion

Take advantage of a visual communication promotion offered by Club DRH (http://www.Club-DRH.com/) in sports and fashion.

Increase your brand’s visibility with celebrities.

In sports, we have:

Jean-Pierre PAPIN (Golden Ball 1991)

(Golden Ball 1991) Sonny ANDERSON (the awesome Brazilian striker)

(the awesome Brazilian striker) Emmanuel PETIT (1998 France World Champion)

(1998 France World Champion) Stéphane GUIVARCH (1998 France World Champion)

(1998 France World Champion) Sylvain WILTORD (European champion France 2000)

(European champion France 2000) Robert PIRES (1998 France World Champion)

In fashion, we have:

Anne-Sophie SEVRETTE, former-Miss and professional international model, and her network of former-Miss models in the official Miss France and Model competition.

The agency services

A Football Star for your event in France

We offer our services anywhere in France. If you want more visibility for your events, we provide celebrities that have remained legends over time. For a duration of 4 hours, we put a sports celebrity that marked the history of football at your disposal for an amount of: 8 000 euros DF / 9 600 euros All Taxes included.

This fee consists of:

Travel expenses of the Star

The Image usage authorisation of the Star on the event video

A videographer for the performance

A 1'50 '' video, ready to post on social networks highlighting the Customer

Online referencing of the video to boost its audience

During the 4 hours offered, the client businesses can take advantage of the time with that sports hero to invite large clients, organize “open door” days, program a commercial operation with communication before the event… The star will gladly be available for selfies, autographs, conversations with the clients and partners.

A Fashion celebrity for your event in France

For a 4 hour timeframe: 3 000 euros DF / 3 600 euros All Taxes included.

This fee consists of:

the travel costs of the celebrity

the Image rights of the celebrity both for the pictures taken at the event, as well as the event’s official video

the hiring and contract of a videographer

the official video of 1’50’’ ready to be posted on social media to highlight the client

Online referencing of the video to boost its audience

During the 4 hours offered, the client businesses can take advantage of the time with the celebrity to invite large clients, organize “open door” days, program a commercial operation with communication before the event… The star will gladly be available for selfies, autographs, conversations with the clients and partners.

Important Information: Saturday 21st of September 2019, from 9 am to 4 pm, in Paris, application of a team of 7 players to a tournament of futsal organized in Paris, with the involvement of the “Old Stars” team. They consist of 3 French 1998 World Champions, a “Ballon d’Or”, and emblematic scorers from the greatest football leagues in European history: 1050 euros DF / 1260 euros All Taxes included per team, meaning 150 euros DF per person to play with these champions. Throughout the tournament, the opportunities for close-up photos and videos with the “Old Stars” are limitless, including Image rights and usage authorisation for your company’s communication channels & social media. A team can be composed of players from different companies.

A Fashion celebrity for your event anywhere in the world (except France)

For an 8 hour time period: 4000 euros DF / 4800 euros All Taxes included

This fee consists of:

the travel costs of the celebrity

the Image rights of the celebrity both for the pictures taken at the event, as well as the event’s official video

the hiring and contract of a videographer

the official video of 1’50’’ ready to be posted on social media to highlight the client

Online referencing of the video to boost its audience

During the 8 hours offered, the client businesses can take advantage of the time with the celebrity to invite large clients, organize “open door” days, program a commercial operation with communication before the event… The star will gladly be available for selfies, autographs, conversations with the clients and partners.

A former regional Miss candidate to the Miss France beauty contest for your event in France

For a 4 hour period: 1000 euros DF / 1200 euros All Taxes included

This fee consists of:

the travel costs of the celebrity

the Image rights of the celebrity for the pictures taken at the event

This event could be a sports session with your team (sports challenge, jogging, workout,…), a clients exhibition (dinner, open doors day, product demonstration…) or a client's gift consisting in an original 4 hour private tour with a “personal shopper” (opportunity to enjoy “french shopping” with your fashion celebrity’s advice). The “personal shopper” service is particularly appreciated by foreign clients who are pleased to be guided and advised on “french elegance” or “l’élégance à la française.”

A former regional Miss candidate to the Miss France beauty contest for your event in France

For a 4 hour period: 2000 euros DF / 2400 euros All Taxes included

This fee consists of:

the travel costs of the celebrity

the Image rights of the celebrity for the pictures taken at the event

This event could be a sports session with your team (sports challenge, jogging, workout,…), a clients exhibition (dinner, open doors day, product demonstration…), or involvement in a commercial operation or several commercial operations over those 8 hours (in-shop event in several shops of a same city centre or mall).

Modalities to book the service

Transmit your transaction proof before the 28th of June 2019 (midnight) to directeur@club-drh.com, including the event’s location, the details of the business to be invoiced, the telephone number of the person who can define the practical modalities of the event (nature of the service, date, and identity of the celebrity).

Bank details to be used for the transaction:

Account Owner SASU ACCOMPAGNEA

IBAN FR76 1562 9026 0800 0224 1380 231

BIC Code CMCIFR2A Bank Crédit Mutuel Nord Europe.

All services are available at a flash rate until the 28th of June 2019 at midnight.

Social media pages: LinkedIn – https://bit.ly/2XyfVeD Facebook - https://bit.ly/31PkjoW



