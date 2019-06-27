2nd Annual Lux Afrique Polo Day to roll out the red carpet in London

Tickets available at LuxAfriquePolo.com and Ticketmaster

After the blazing success of last summer, Lux Afrique (www.LuxAfriquePolo.com) is set to host the 2nd edition of its annual polo tournament in London, the only African polo event of its kind in Europe.

This year the pioneering event is set to be an ever grander affair, with an audience of eminent and well-heeled Africans, and polo aficionados, who will gather for a day of glamour and festivities, and of course to witness the grand spectacle of polo, the Sport of Kings.

The tournament will see the finest polo players that Africa has to offer, all convening in the prestigious Ham Polo Club in London, for what is set to be a thrilling match.

Each year, the event showcases the different up and coming teams from the region, championing the rapidly growing sport in Africa and providing a platform for young and emerging African talent to compete on prestigious, British ground.

This year the African teams will be battling international players for the trophy as “Africa v The Rest of the World”, a chance for African polo to shine in full brilliance.

Being so much more than a sporting event, but a celebration of African refinement and sense of occasion, the Lux Afrique Polo Day will offer a myriad of additional attractions, all adding to the glamour and fun of the day. From the fine dining of exquisite African cuisine courtesy of Waakye Leaf, a stunning fashion show, to live performances from first class African musicians. The dress code, expected to be embraced with full flair by attendees, will be “African Boldness, Polo Chic”.

For those who appreciate fine motors there will be a supercar parade and show, where iconic cars will be openly presented on the lawns, for guests’ enjoyment. There will also be a luxury shopping lounge in which deluxe brands, Backes & Strauss, Montegrappa and Yoko London, will showcase their finest products, to be purchased on the spot.

Lux Afrique Polo Day is fortunate to have exceptional partners, that include Remy Martin, Corinthia London, Artisan du Chocolat, FIJI Water and the esteemed Val de Vie Events. Media Partners also include BET, Channels TV, Beat FM, Polo Lifestyle and Magazine and Elite Living Africa, and an exclusive partnership with major London PR firm The Outside Organisation.

Private hospitality suites, which may be purchased, cater to ultra VIP corporate and celebrity guests. An after party will take place with DJs and dancing, so that the merriment may continue long after the day is over.

Lux Afrique will be selecting an African charity to support, and all proceeds will go directly to to this worthy cause.

Lux Afrique is a lifestyle and concierge company cantering to UHNW across Africa, as well as a luxury multimedia platform for marketing and promoting luxury brands, targeting an audience on the African Continent. It introduces luxury-focused brands to the high net-worth consumer markets growing throughout Africa, through a numbers of means, including high profile events, such at the Lux Afrique Annual Polo Day.

Media Contact: Fabien Benard Email: Fabien@luxafrique.com Visit: www.LuxAfriquePolo.com



