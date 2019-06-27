Mediaocean and Operative Announce Pilot for Buyers and Sellers

NBCUniversal Participates In The First Integrated End-to-End RFP and Order Process

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean and Operative have announced the next step in their partnership to create an integrated and electronic buying and selling process for agencies and publishers. Starting August 1, 2019, participants that have implemented the software will be able to use the system free of charge for three months. NBCUniversal and several media agencies within major agency holding companies, have already committed to the pilot and will begin integrations in late spring.



/EIN News/ -- “Automation of media sales is an important step towards a future of advertising that combines the best content for consumers with the best technology for advertisers,” said Ed Kozek, Senior Vice President of Advertising Technology, NBCUniversal. “We’re excited that our clients will now be able to use these buying tools to seamlessly access our entire portfolio, to reach the audiences they love at the scale they need.”

Media buyers, publisher operations and sales teams will save up to 40% of the time it currently takes to assemble and negotiate RFPs as well as process and upload details of an Insertion Order. The pilot focuses on RFP Negotiations, automating all excel and manual order entry via a bi-directional API between the platforms, During the pilot, which should dramatically improve the efficiency, accuracy and flexibility of the negotiation and setup process.

“Mediaocean is committed to automating the media buying workflow in a neutral way for our agency and brand clients,” said Bill Wise, CEO at Mediaocean. “The Operative integration is a key initiative to automating the entire transaction flow that leads to greater efficiency, visibility and control.”

“This next phase of our partnership with Mediaocean will deliver the first premium automated buying and selling platform outside of the walled gardens,” said Lorne Brown, CEO Operative. “We plan to extend the pilot to more agencies and publishers to quickly achieve scale across channels.”

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the world’s foundational media software company that manages every aspect of the advertising workflow: from planning, buying, and selling—to analyzing and optimizing—to invoicing and payments. Our open cross-media platform powers $150 billion in global media spend, providing transparency and accountability across the entire supply-chain. We serve a wide range of clients in the advertising world: over 100,000 agency, advertiser, and media owner users trust Mediaocean applications daily. Our company employs 950 people and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. Mediaocean is headquartered in New York with fourteen offices worldwide. Learn more at mediaocean.com, or connect with Mediaocean on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Operative

Operative accelerates revenue growth for the biggest and most successful media companies, making it easy for them to deliver any audience and any outcome to their buyers. Operative gives media companies the power of an open, data-driven and highly configurable architecture that works across all linear, digital and converged deals, thanks to the recently released AOS platform. A trusted partner to top global media, more than 300 companies across 25 countries rely on Operative, including NBCUniversal, ABC, AT&T, STARZ, Star India and Sky. More than $40B in ad revenue is managed through our platform annually. Operative: your solution for Automating Advertising. For more information, visit www.operative.com

