EMEX, LLC Creates Strategic Alliance with Patriot Energy Group

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2 Investment Partners, LLC ( www.o2investment.com ) is pleased to announce that through EMEX, LLC ( www.emexllc.com ) it has made an investment in and created a strategic alliance with Patriot Energy Group ( www.patriotenergygroup.com ) and its leadership team to expand both companies’ geographic reach and service offerings.

Daniel Marzuola, CEO of EMEX, LLC, commented, “EMEX’s success is driven by our commitment to provide our customers with industry-leading service and support, and we are honored to continue those efforts with Patriot Energy Group. Our partnership with Patriot Energy Group is another major milestone for EMEX and continues our forward trajectory. We are excited to have the opportunity to expand with our new partners.”

Patriot Energy Group is one of the largest and fastest growing retail electricity and natural gas management firms in the country. Patriot Energy Group is an energy solutions leader that operates in all competitive markets throughout the United States with a strong focus in the northeast.

Mark Ianni, CEO of Patriot Energy Group, commented, “As a trusted advisor to our clients, I am confident that our new strategic alliance with EMEX will increase our ability to offer innovative solutions to both current and future clients while continuing our rapid growth within our industry. I look forward to a strong future together.”

Joe Vallee of O2 Investment Partners added, “The partnership between EMEX and Patriot allows both companies to achieve tremendous market growth across North America. Patriot Energy Group is an excellent strategic partner for EMEX, and we believe the combination will create game-changing opportunities within the energy industry.”

About EMEX, LLC: EMEX is a technology-driven service provider that facilitates the brokerage of electricity and natural gas procurement in regulated and deregulated markets across the United States. EMEX’s proprietary enterprise software solution provides an innovative procurement technology that uncovers the lowest rates for electricity and natural gas supply, specifically in commercial and industrial end markets. EMEX’s highly skilled team educates customers about the workings of and options available in the retail electric and natural gas markets in order to ensure the client purchases the most suitable and competitive energy contract. EMEX is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional operations in Dallas, Texas; Waco, Texas; and Trenton, New Jersey. About Patriot Energy Group: Patriot Energy Group is one of the largest and fastest growing retail electricity and natural gas management firms in the country that operates in all competitive markets throughout the United States. As a client-side energy broker and advisor, Patriot Energy Group works closely with its customers to help manage risks associated with energy costs. Patriot Energy Group has a 17-year proven track record of energy procurement, representing over $500 million in energy spending. Patriot Energy Group offers professionally managed and diverse energy purchasing strategies, which combine unique fixed, index, and hybrid rate structures, as well as a comprehensive suite of energy efficiency and management options.

About O2 Investment Partners: O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire interest in lower middle market manufacturing, niche distribution, and select service and technology businesses. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management.

Additional information is available at www.emexllc.com; www.patriotenergygroup.com; www.o2investment.com

CONTACT:

Joe Vallee, Vice President

O2 Investment Partners

( jvallee@o2investment.com )



