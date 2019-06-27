CZR, CY, BID and SFLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CZR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Caesar’s agreement to be acquired by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“Eldorado”). Shareholders of Caesars will receive $8.40 in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each share of Caesars. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-caesars-entertainment-corporation .

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CY ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cypress’s agreement to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG for $23.85 in cash for each share of Cypress. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cypress-semiconductor-corporation .

Sotheby’s (NYSE: BID ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sotheby’s agreement to be acquired by BidFair USA. Shareholders of Sotheby’s will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of Sotheby’s. To learn more about this investigation and you rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-sothebys .

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SFLY ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Shutterfly’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC for $51.00 for each share of Shutterfly. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-shuttefly-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

Telephone: (302) 295-5310

Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242

Fax: (302) 654-7530

Email: info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter



