K-Zen Beverages Announces S-Shots, Cannabis-Infused Wellness Shots that Taste as Good as the Sensations They Deliver

K-Zen’s debut brand now available in four craveable blends

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today K-Zen Beverages announced the launch of its first brand, S-Shots, a premium line of cannabis-infused wellness shots developed with natural ingredients to taste as great as the sensations they deliver. With four initial SKUs — and additional SKUs to be introduced later this year — S-Shots are currently available for purchase throughout California. Learn where to purchase S-Shots locally by visiting www.s-shots.com.



K-Zen Beverages announced the launch of its first brand, S-Shots, a premium line of cannabis-infused wellness shots developed with natural ingredients to taste as great as the sensations they deliver. Created to enhance active lifestyles, each THC and CBD blend features a proprietary mix of cannabis actives crafted to deliver unique sensations.



Smile features a natural blend of lemon and raspberry with 10 mg of THC per bottle to brighten and cheer your senses. Each two ounce bottle contains one serving.



Serene features a natural blend of pineapple mint, lemon and chamomile with 20 mg CBD and 5 mg THC to help relax the mind and provide a blissful experience. Each two ounce bottle contains a single serving.



Soar features a natural blend of wild blackberry and raspberry with 25 mg of THC per bottle to elevate your experience. Each two ounce bottle contains 2.5 servings. Soaring provides the same uplifting experience as Soar but in a larger bottle that is perfect for sharing. Each eight ounce bottle contains 10 servings.





“S-Shots delivers on an important need we heard from consumers during our research: ‘I want cannabis to help me feel sensational whether taking a walk in the park, chilling with friends or unwinding after a long day,’” said K-Zen Beverages co-founder and co-CEO Judy Yee. “Applying over 20 years of experience in healthy food and beverage, our team designed a full line of wellness shots with great flavors, rapid predictable sensations and convenient forms to benefit consumers whenever and wherever they need cannabis.”

K-Zen was co-founded by Judy Yee, a seasoned executive with 20+ years in the healthy food & beverage industry. Judy’s expertise in new product innovation along with her passion for bringing health and wellness products to consumers is the driving force behind her vision to create great-tasting cannabis beverages and brands people deeply enjoy and trust. Prior to starting K-Zen, Judy served as the Executive Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for Crystal Geyser Water Company, and was an early pioneer in expanding the consumer adoption and accessibility of organic food as Chief Marketing Officer at Earthbound Farm. Judy has served on the boards of nonprofit organizations focusing on women’s leadership and environmental stewardship and has also served in executive roles at CPG companies, including Nestle and Clorox. To read more about Judy's journey to cannabis, visit https://s-shots.com/about-us/.

S-Shots are currently available on eaze.com.

Dispensary buyers interested in carrying S-Shots should contact sales@kzenbeverages.com.

About K-Zen Beverages

K-Zen Beverages is committed to becoming a leader in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Its mission is to share the benefits of cannabis beverages by delivering consistent formulas, craveable flavors and rapid, predictable effects. The company’s debut brand, S-Shots, are available in four initial SKUs with additional SKUs unveiling later this year. In 2019, K-Zen announced $5 million in seed funding from global venture capital firm DCM.

For more information, visit http://www.kzenbeverages.com/.

