Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Acer Therapeutics, Diebold Nixdorf, Sunlands Technology Group, and PetIQ and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigation potential claims against Acer Therapeutics, Inc., Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Sunlands Technology Group, and PetIQ, Inc. Our investigation concerns whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)

On June 25, 2019, Acer disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding its marketing application for EDSIVO (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome ("vEDS"). Acer advised investors that "[t]he CRL states that it will be necessary to conduct an adequate and well-controlled trial to determine whether celiprolol reduces the risk of clinical events in patients with vEDS" and that "Acer plans to request a meeting to discuss the FDA's response." On this news, Acer's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 25, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Acer shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD)

On July 5, 2017, the Company disclosed that it expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. The Company attributed the lowered expectations to a “delay in systems rollouts” as well as “a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.28, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.20 per share on July 5, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG)

On March 22, 2018, Sunlands successfully completed its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), issuing 13 million shares at $11.50 per share. Since the IPO, Sunlands stock has declined over 80% to close at $2.28 per share on June 26, 2019.

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ)

On April 30, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report titled “PetIQ Inc: A Flea and Tick Infested Investment”. The report states that PetIQ is engaged in “questionable rebate accounting” and that “suspicious circumstances” surrounded PetIQ’s acquisition of VIP.

On this news, PetIQ’s share price fell by more than 8%, closing at $27.47 on April 30, 2019.

