ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ GM: ARRY ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Array BioPharma’s agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. Shareholders of Array BioPharma will receive $48.00 in cash for each share of Array BioPharma owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-array-biopharma-inc .

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Raytheon’s agreement to merge with United Technologies Corporation (“United”). Shareholders of Raytheon will receive 2.3348 shares of United and will own approximately 43% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-raytheon-company .

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tableau’s agreement to be merge with salesforce.com, inc. Shareholders of Tableau will receive 1.103 shares of salesforce.com for each share of Tableau. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tableau-software-inc .

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MDSO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Medidata’s agreement to be acquired by Dassault Systemes SE for $92.25 in cash for each share of Medidata. To learn more about this investigation and you rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-medidata-solutions-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

Telephone: (302) 295-5310

Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242

Fax: (302) 654-7530

Email: info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.